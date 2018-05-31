Search

Sports stars send messages as school awards go virtual

PUBLISHED: 12:58 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:17 19 June 2020

Former Canaries striker Iwan Roberts, Jake Humphrey and Jamie Rednapp who have sent special messages to the City Academy Norwich sports awards. Picture: PA Images/Archant Library

Former Canaries striker Iwan Roberts, Jake Humphrey and Jamie Rednapp who have sent special messages to the City Academy Norwich sports awards. Picture: PA Images/Archant Library

PA Images/Archant Library

Former footballers and Norfolk TV presenter Jake Humphrey have sent inspirational video messages after a Norwich school’s sports awards could not be held as normal.

Coronavirus restrictions mean the City Academy Norwich annual sports awards will now take place online. Picture: City Academy NorwichCoronavirus restrictions mean the City Academy Norwich annual sports awards will now take place online. Picture: City Academy Norwich

The annual sports awards at City Academy Norwich that reward the efforts of pupils are usually handed out at a ceremony attended by hundreds.

With the event not able to be held this year, the school isn’t letting coronavirus restrictions stop it and the awards will now be held virtually, broadcast via social media on Monday, June 22 at 6pm.

You may also want to watch:

The event is being edited together with a montage of pictures from sport events from this year, with special messages from Jake Humphrey, Jamie Rednapp, and former Canaries striker Iwan Roberts. Peter Dickson, from the X-Factor and Britain’s Got Talent, has provided the introduction to the event.

Neil Moggan, director of sport, said: “Our brilliant PE technician Bryony Radley who has put this together. She sent out loads of tweets to different people asking them to get involved and send a message. She tried Marcus Rashford too, but he has been a bit busy!

“We normally have about 300 people, 150 pupils and 150 parents and family, but because this year we cannot host it the ceremony will instead be virtual and the whole school community is invited.

“We are hoping that pupils, parents and staff will take part and it will help to bring the whole school community together.”

The award categories include attitude and effort, healthy student, E-learning student, sports leaders, as well as top performer and team of the year.

