Hundreds of children in temporary classrooms when flooded school reopens

PUBLISHED: 14:40 18 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:40 18 July 2020

Edward Savage, the fifth and current headteacher of Falcon Junior School in Sprowston. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Hundreds of pupils will be taught in temporary classrooms when they return to a flood-hit school in September.

The temporary classrooms in the background behind Falcon Junior School in Sprowston. Picture: Sophie WyllieThe temporary classrooms in the background behind Falcon Junior School in Sprowston. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Twenty-four temporary buildings have been placed on the grounds of Falcon Junior School on Falcon Road West, Sprowston, which was closed to pupils in January 2020 due to internal flooding.

They had to be taught at White House Farm Primary School on Mallard Way, Sprowston, but during lockdown key worker children were taught in the new year six block on the Falcon Junior School site which was not affected by flooding.

Its year six students were taught in nearby Sprowston Community Academy during lockdown.

Vice-chairman of the governors, the vicar of Sprowston The Rev Canon Simon Stokes, said he, along with parents, staff and governors were excited that children were returning to the school.

John Fisher, who represents Sprowston North East ward on Norfolk County Council as well as sitting on the children’s services committee, said: “Following surveys, significant repairs to the drainage system are now underway and are likely to continue for the next few weeks. The aim is to keep the temporary classrooms on site for about 12 months to ensure the repairs have been successful in resolving the flooding issues.”

MORE: Flooded school: issues were first known nine months ago

The temporary classrooms have been put up behind the main school which will open to 480 pupils on September 7.

In a letter to parents sent out in July, headteacher Edward Savage said: “Everyone in the Falcon family deserves praise for how they have coped with all the adversity this year.”

He described the new modular building as fantastic.

Mr Stokes said the flooding problem was frustrating for all involved but praised the staff for how they handled it.

He added the issue first appeared in the building, which dates back to more than 50 years, in the summer of 2019.

MORE: Row over ‘damaging’ email from councillor blaming Norwich school for flooding

“We are excited to be able to have a building that is usable again.”

The vice-chairman said class bubbles would be able to operate safely in the temporary classrooms to help with social distancing.

Sprowston town mayor and district councillor John Ward said: “The parents will be glad to be back at Falcon Junior.”

