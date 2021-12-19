Festive surprise for city schoolchildren

Father Christmas delighted schoolchildren after making a special visit in a vehicle with a difference.

He arrived at Cecil Gowing Infant School in Falcon Road West, Sprowston, on Friday, December 17, in a blue convertible car driven by an elf to give out presents to all the pupils.

Headteacher Isabel Stubbs said: "The children were so excited, as were the staff. They all sang loudly to ensure Santa arrived safely and he really was a very jolly chap."

Children from rabbit class at Cecil Gowing Infant School in Sprowston waiting for Father Christmas - Credit: Cecil Gowing Infant School

The school and parent teacher association also held individual Christmas fairs for the six classes.

Mrs Stubbs added: "We continue to be creative, working within the Covid guidelines and although we understood that it was not going to be possible to hold a fair with everyone, that we could still offer something to the children.

"‘I think six Christmas fairs in one day could be a record for any school, but the smiles on their faces was worth every second."



