Festive surprise for city schoolchildren

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 7:00 PM December 19, 2021
Father Christmas and his elf helper visiting Cecil Gowing Infant School pupils in Sprowston

Father Christmas and his elf helper visiting Cecil Gowing Infant School pupils in Sprowston - Credit: Cecil Gowing Infant School

Father Christmas delighted schoolchildren after making a special visit in a vehicle with a difference.

He arrived at Cecil Gowing Infant School in Falcon Road West, Sprowston, on Friday, December 17, in a blue convertible car driven by an elf to give out presents to all the pupils.

Headteacher Isabel Stubbs said: "The children were so excited, as were the staff. They all sang loudly to ensure Santa arrived safely and he really was a very jolly chap."

Children from rabbit class at Cecil Gowing Infant School in Sprowston waiting for Father Christmas

Children from rabbit class at Cecil Gowing Infant School in Sprowston waiting for Father Christmas - Credit: Cecil Gowing Infant School

The school and parent teacher association also held individual Christmas fairs for the six classes.

Mrs Stubbs added: "We continue to be creative, working within the Covid guidelines and although we understood that it was not going to be possible to hold a fair with everyone, that we could still offer something to the children. 

"‘I think six Christmas fairs in one day could be a record for any school, but the smiles on their faces was worth every second."


