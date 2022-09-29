Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
School finally has new classrooms THREE years after flooding

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 6:00 AM September 29, 2022
Head teacher, Edward Savage, with some of the pupils at Falcon Junior School celebrating their new

Headteacher Edward Savage with some of the pupils at Falcon Junior School celebrating their new look classrooms after extensive refurbishment due to flooding in 2020. From left, the nine-year-olds are: Harley, Ethan, Thea, Isabelle and Miracle - Credit: Denise Bradley

Children and teachers in a flood-hit city school are celebrating larger classrooms "fit for the 21st century" after a major revamp which lasted over two years.

Water started coming into the 1969-built block at Falcon Junior School in Sprowston, in March 2019.

Despite the best efforts by all staff to "mop up" water, according to headteacher Edward Savage, the block was unable to open to the pupils in January 2020 because of water damage to the floors and walls.

With 360 children taught between years three and five at the Falcon Road West school, pupils were educated at nearby White House Farm Primary School for eight weeks before the first Covid lockdown arrived.

However, they moved back to the Falcon site in September that year where they learnt in 24 temporary buildings while Norfolk County Council and Munnings Construction finished the remodel of the classrooms ready for the 2022 September term.

Mr Savage said: "It has been a tough two-and-a-half years. There were lots of drain issues under the school. After the flooding in January 2020 we felt 'we can do this'.

"It was challenging but staff were positive.

"There is no instruction book when it comes to teaching. You do the best you can do. The children adapted amazingly well."

Despite the outside of the two-storey building not changing in its appearance, the inside has completely changed and includes four classes per year group and wide atriums, group work areas, a larger library and extra toilets.

Mr Savage, who praised the work of the county council and Munnings Construction, added: "The classrooms used to be L-shaped but now they are rectangular and lovely big spaces. The new airy classes help with concentration, atmosphere and calmness.

"Falcon has been here for 50 years and it is important we have a building fit for learning for the 21st century."

The headteacher added the new classrooms fitted in well with the year six block which was built in 2018 and teaches 120 children.

Falcon is holding an open day on Saturday, October 1 between 9am and midday for past pupils, current and prospective parents and people in the community. 



