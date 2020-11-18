Donation helps school children look on bright side of road safety

Published: 2:54 PM November 18, 2020 Updated: 7:23 PM November 21, 2020

Pupils at Fairview Kindergarten in Horsford with new kt bags for Road Safety Week. Picture: David Wilson Homes - Credit: David Wilson Homes

Pupils at a pre-school and nursery have been helped to shine bright during Road Safety Week thanks to the donation of high-vis kit bags.

Norfolk-developers David Wilson Homes have given the reflective bags to young children at Fairview Kindergarten in Horsford to help keep them safe on journeys to school throughout the winter months.

Claire Evans, a staff member, said: “We hope to put the kit bags to good use, to encourage more of our pupils to walk to school and to stay safe, particularly now that the darker mornings and nights are here.”

MORE: Teenagers mark 100th birthday of school’s oldest former pupilRoad Safety Week runs from November 16- 22 with this year’s theme focusing on reducing traffic speed.

Fairview Kindergarten is located nearby the homebuilder’s Kingfisher Meadow development.

Annette Hurst, of David Wilson Homes Eastern Counties, said: “This is a campaign we actively support each year as we endeavour to help local school children in their efforts to commute on foot, and the high-vis kit bags have proven to be both effective and practical.”