City bosses inspire next generation

Evening News editor Richard Porritt and a host of city bosses gave talks to the next generation of business leaders.

The project – part of Careers Week – saw a series of talks held at Long Stratton High School.

Mr Porritt said: "It was a joy to chat to the children at Long Stratton High School. So many of them had such excellent questions.

Norwich-based independent financial advisors Smith and Pinching at Long Stratton careers week - Credit: Danielle Payton

"Journalism as an industry is at a watershed moment – and a very exciting one. I dearly hope to see some of these pupils in years to come digging up scoops and exclusives."

Danielle Payton, associate assistant head at Long Stratton, said: "Students have the world at their fingertips, so the focus has really been on helping pupils understand what is available to them after school and how to make themselves available for new opportunities.

"It is important to set their aspirations high and have the right mind-set for success."

Other firms that took part included the Playhouse, Norwich University of the Arts, Smith and Pinching, Mrs Temples Cheeses, the NHS, Amazon logistics and the Police force.