Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Education charity’s programme aims to find teachers from industry for Norfolk schools

PUBLISHED: 14:56 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:31 08 November 2018

An educational charity which helps to recruit teachers from industry is expanding into East Anglia. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

An educational charity which helps to recruit teachers from industry is expanding into East Anglia. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

hxdbzxy

An educational charity which helps recruit professionals into teaching is expanding its programme into East Anglia.

Now Teach is aiming to recruit 120 trainee teachers nationally in 2018/19 in subjects where there are shortages of teaching staff such as science, mathematics and modern foreign languages.

The programme in East Anglia will be delivered with the Inspiration Trust and will focus on finding teachers for “priority subjects” at schools in and around Norwich.

Now Teach co-founder and chief executive Katie Waldegrave said: “After a successful start in London and Hastings we are convinced that expanding the programme will achieve similar results in the East Anglia. Bringing experienced people into schools not only provides students with a great teacher, but also brings a new perspective into the classroom and school from people who’ve spent much of their career in another field.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video Two women stabbed in Norwich

Police outside property on Riverside Road, Norwich

Video Owner of Cafe Britannia set to takeover Norwich pub

Davina Tanner OBE - Chief Executive of Britannia Enterprises Credit: Matt Keal/Matt Keal Photography

Public urged to help police catch wanted Norwich woman

Holly Macro, who is wanted by Norfolk police. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

‘It’s modern day piracy’ - taxi firms hit out at private parking charges

Simon Callender, right, with Paul Walker of ABC Taxi's Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Poll Could Norwich get a new public swimming pool?

Could Norwich be set for a new swimming pool? Pic Getty Images/Stockphoto.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide