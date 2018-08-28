Search

Norfolk college celebrates students’ higher education achievements

PUBLISHED: 11:20 27 October 2018 | UPDATED: 12:30 27 October 2018

All the graduates from Easton and Otley College's 2018 graduation ceremony, with representatives from the college and the Universities of East Anglia and Huddersfield. Picture: John Nice

All the graduates from Easton and Otley College's 2018 graduation ceremony, with representatives from the college and the Universities of East Anglia and Huddersfield. Picture: John Nice

John Nice

More than 100 students at an East Anglian college have celebrated their achievements in higher education.

Ellen Lincoln from West Caister, who was named student of the year at Easton and Otley College's 2018 graduation ceremony. Picture: John NiceEllen Lincoln from West Caister, who was named student of the year at Easton and Otley College's 2018 graduation ceremony. Picture: John Nice

The Easton and Otley College graduates were watched by more than 300 people as they collected their certificates at a ceremony at its Norfolk campus.

The degrees offered by the college are affiliated with both the University of East Anglia (UEA) and University of Huddersfield.

In addition to the main ceremony a number of special awards were handed out. The student of the year award went to Ellen Lincoln from West Caister, who gained a first class degree in equitation and coaching.

Robert Balls from Dereham received an award for endeavour, having started on a schools programme at the college aged 14 and going on to gain a degree in sports coaching and science.

Robert Balls from Dereham, who received an award for endeavour at Easton and Otley College's 2018 graduation ceremony. Picture: John NiceRobert Balls from Dereham, who received an award for endeavour at Easton and Otley College's 2018 graduation ceremony. Picture: John Nice

At the ceremony Jane Townsend, principal of Easton and Otley College, reflected on the past year, which has seen the development of new higher education pathways in sport and the creation of a new degree based on crime, terrorism and global security.

In a message to students, she said: “You will always remain part of our family – enjoy your journey and we look forward to hearing about your progress.”

David Richardson, UEA vice chancellor, also attended the ceremony. To the students, he said: “I doff my cap to you and congratulate you – well done. I’m hugely proud to be here.”

