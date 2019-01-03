Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Two Norfolk schools have closed today due to broken heating systems

03 January, 2019 - 08:03
Stalham Community Infant School. Photo: Google

Stalham Community Infant School. Photo: Google

Archant

Two Norfolk schools will be closed today after problems with their heating systems.

Earlham Nursery School is closed on Thursday and will remain so until Monday, January 7 due to “ongoing issues with our boiler”.

And Stalham Community Infant and Preschool is closed due to a “broken heating system awaiting repair”.

They said due to the temperature being too low they are unable to allow children to attend school on Thursday.

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Pub fundraises for family of Norwich veteran killed on A140

The Boundary pub is holding a fundraising event for Anthony Glover in Norwich Pictures: Adrian Judd

‘Come drink us dry!’ Golden triangle pub calls on people to visit before it closes

Open for business: The team at The York Tavern in Norwich are encouraging customers to visit the pub before it closes on Friday. Picture: Staff

Care home where residents were left with cold cups of tea and food out of reach rated inadequate again

Larchwood Nursing Home, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Rugby kit donated in memory of Nailsea teacher

Pupils proudly displaying their new rugby kit.

Charity handed thousands to help in search for new base

Ann Ramsey and Mehmet Kandemir. Picture: Cadbury House

Bus routes changed in Portishead due to ‘badly-parked cars’

Newfoundland Way, Portishead. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Speeding improvements for villages?

Beggar Bush Lane in Failand. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Exclusive: ‘For me in my head, I’m here’ – Klose on Norwich City contract talks and January opportunities

Timm Klose won't be distracted by his future, as his Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke plots a potential route to the Premier League. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘I was shaking with rage’ - engineer confronts New Year’s Day burglar reversing car out of drive

Police were called, but the burglar managed to escape on foot having already stolen cash and a bike from the home at Lodge Farm Drive. Photo: Luke Powell

Is this your stolen property? Detectives release pictures of items seized from £2m burglary gang

Items recovered by police from a gang responsible for almost 100 raids in Norfolk. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Norwich-born author Judy Turner, who wrote as Katie Flynn and Judith Saxon, dies aged 82

Author Judy Turner, who wrote under the pseudonyms of Katie Flynn and Judith Saxton, has died at the age of 82. Picture: Penguin Random House/PA Wire

What’s next for Next? Retailer reveals how it fared over Christmas

Next. Norwich PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists