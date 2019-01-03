Two Norfolk schools have closed today due to broken heating systems

Stalham Community Infant School. Photo: Google Archant

Two Norfolk schools will be closed today after problems with their heating systems.

Earlham Nursery School is closed on Thursday and will remain so until Monday, January 7 due to “ongoing issues with our boiler”.

And Stalham Community Infant and Preschool is closed due to a “broken heating system awaiting repair”.

They said due to the temperature being too low they are unable to allow children to attend school on Thursday.