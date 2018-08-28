Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Will you be at East Anglia’s first drag storytime event?

PUBLISHED: 15:55 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:55 23 November 2018

Drag artiste Titania Trust will be hosting Storytime with Auntie Titania, the region's first drag storytime event, at Norwich's Millennium Library. Picture: New Stages

Drag artiste Titania Trust will be hosting Storytime with Auntie Titania, the region's first drag storytime event, at Norwich's Millennium Library. Picture: New Stages

Submitted

East Anglia’s first drag storytime event is taking place in Norwich.

Storytime with Auntie Titania has been inspired by the drag queen story hour at New York Public Library.

The event at the Millennium Library, taking place on Saturday at 10.30am, will be hosted by local drag artiste Titania Trust who has performed across the UK and abroad.

Titania Trust said: “I hope our special storytime sessions will prove another opportunity to encourage people to come together and share stories and reading amongst the youngsters, whilst exploring acceptance helping us understand the world around us.”

Adam McGee, children’s community librarian for Norfolk and Norwich Millennium Library, said: “We have a variety of events here at the library and we hope that Norwich will come along and support this event as a family, which promotes acceptance, love and diversity along with reading for fun.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated Public told to avoid Norwich road after man seen ‘making threats’

Bluebell Road in Norwich was closed for several hours while police investigated an incident. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘Clone city’ or bringing Norwich into 21st Century? It’s crunch time for Anglia Square

The view towards St Augustine's Church in the plans for Anglia Square. Photo: Weston Homes

Video ‘Get to the back of the house in case anything blows up’: Man arrested after Norwich bomb threat

A specialist dog handler has been brought in while police investigate an incident on Bluebell Road in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘It wasn’t me’ - Les Dennis denies being responsible for Norwich graffiti

Les Dennis graffiti on the side of a building in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture Amber Clarke.

Staff members slept on shift at failing care home where resident was told ‘move your butt’

Two Acres care home, in Taverham, Norwich. Photo: Google Street View

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide