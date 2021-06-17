Staff and pupils fighting to save specialist training college

Published: 6:43 PM June 17, 2021 Updated: 7:43 PM June 17, 2021

Distraught staff and pupils at a specialist training centre are appealing for financial support after being forced to close from lack of government funds.

The Develop centre on Norwich's Barton Way teaches education and life skills to between 50 and 80 teenagers mostly aged 16-18 with complex needs, including autism.

But the centre is facing closure on July 31 because the government's Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) is stopping funding.

Dylan-Kai Glenton, learner; Joseph Murrell, learner; Rheanne Kelly, learning support assistant; Kat Barr, English tutor. - Credit: Jess Coppins

Develop Norwich centre manager Jayne Popp said: "We should not be failing young people."

She added students from across Norfolk choose Develop because it is a small centre and its 10 staff can offer dedicated support.

Mrs Popp said Develop had been working on a proposal to encourage ESFA funding but the government department decided the running of the centre should go to tender.

Dylan-Kai Glenton (left) and Joesph Murrell who both learners at Develop are taking up a new advert for class. - Credit: Jess Coppins

She said despite Develop staff looking for training places for its pupils, they were difficult to find which could force them into unemployment.

A Norwich parent said: "The decision to cease funding will impact on my son’s education as he will not be able to complete his next level exams nor will he have the benefit and trust of the Develop staff in nurturing and guiding him."

Mark Pike, CEO of training provider Develop, which has a base on Barton Way, Norwich. - Credit: Develop

Mark Pike, Develop chief executive, said: "Norfolk County Council is no longer concentred with our current students, and have not involved themselves in supporting their progressions from the centre. Considering how the pandemic has so adversely impacted on young people this seems an unbelievable stance to take.

"There are tentative discussion to see if another organisation could come into Norwich which would potentially help maintain this type of provision but we have been advised by the ESFA that the council is sorted for provision. It is not just about availability it is about suitability and appropriateness to meet student needs."

Develop's base on Barton Way, Norwich, which offers BTEC, City and Guilds and T Level courses for mostly 16-18-year-olds. - Credit: Develop

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “Providing young people with quality further education is our priority, and the ESFA continues to work alongside local authorities to ensure this is the case.

“Develop has been issued with a notice of contract termination."

A county council spokesperson said: "We have offered additional support for learners completing their programmes with Develop EBP, and we have been assured that existing learners have either already been transferred to other local providers or are approaching the completion of their programmes of study at the end of this academic year and most have plans in place for their next steps."

Alfie Davis and Ollie Cellick both learning new computer software. - Credit: Jess Coppins

Jayne Popp with learners, Stephen Johnson and Corbin Swallow. - Credit: Jess Coppins

From left to right: Joseph Murrell, Nathan Redhead, Cristofer Hernandez, Jayne Popp, Connor Devine, Eliot Poynton. - Credit: Jess Coppins

Joseph Murrell, one of the learners at Develop sets up his shot during class. - Credit: Jess Coppins



