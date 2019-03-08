Search

Video

WATCH: Timelapse as demolition starts at City College Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:30 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:30 19 July 2019

The site will house the new Digi-Tech Factory. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The site will house the new Digi-Tech Factory. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

Demolition is underway at City College Norwich (CCN) as an entire block is knocked down to pave way for 'futuristic' digital arts building.

Jon Bonham at the demolition site. Picture: Victoria PertusaJon Bonham at the demolition site. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The demolition of the Southwell building, which began life as student accommodation and later used for storage and offices, began on Friday and will take three weeks to complete.

Brooke-based demolition company DR Cole is in charge of the project and workers are using grabbers to chip away the bricks.

The site will make way for the new Digi-Tech Factory which will begin construction in January 2020, subject to planning approval.

The new building is slated to open in autumn 2021. Picture: Victoria PertusaThe new building is slated to open in autumn 2021. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

If all goes to plan the new building will welcome its first students in autumn 2021.

Jon Bonham, the director of estates and facilities at CCN, said: "It will be state-of-the-art and a beacon for the Eastern region."

Taking inspiration from Google offices, the industry-standard building will feature break-out rooms and shared spaces designed to encourage creativity.

The demolition will take three weeks to complete. Picture: Victoria PertusaThe demolition will take three weeks to complete. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

It will also house virtual reality rooms and computers labs to train the next generation of IT experts.

And it's not just the building that will be cutting edge.

Prospective students will study T Levels - a brand new two-year technical course for further education.

You may also want to watch:

They will learn everything from app design to artificial intelligence.

Mr Bonham, from Overstrand, added: "It won't be about traditional teaching."

However not everything is being catapulted to the future.

The design of the building is based on shoe factories - a nod to Norwich's illustrious past as a foot wear manufacturing hubbub.

And for many the site still holds fond memories.

John Wheeler, who worked at CCN for 35 years, said the Southwell building was a special place.

He added: "There was a great happy, fun and family atmosphere about the place.

"I have so many happy memories it would be wrong to pick just one. "

Mr Bonham also recalled a former student who had travelled from Peru to see the building for the final time.

The Southwell building was the start of his successful career as an engineer which has seen him work all over the world.

Mr Bonham added: "I'm sure future students will have similar fond memories and just as much success."

Gang of 30 youths armed with knives and dealing drugs in Chapelfield Gardens

Three men are spoken to by officers before one is arrested for possession of cannabis. Picture: Norfolk Police

See inside: Derelict 14-bed mansion up for auction after being abandoned 70 years ago

Hainford House comes with 14 bedrooms and 13 acres but requires massive amounts of renovation work. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

'It's chaos' - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Mum's horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

First look inside new city centre restaurant

Jamie Barbutt outside Salt on Saint John Maddermarket

Driver flees after car crashes into medical centre wall

A car has crashed into the health centre on Adelaide Street in Norwich. Photo: Submitted

Norwich doctor accused of prescribing strong painkillers unnecessarily

Stock photo of a doctor with a patient. Photo: Getty

Police close NDR following concerns for woman's safety

Police have closed the NDR in both directions following concerns for a woman's safety. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Run Norwich 2019: Everything you need to know

Runners get started at last year's Run Norwich event. Picture: Epic Action Imagery

Running column: Run Norwich will mark the end of a journey for Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong before the start of last year's Run Norwich event. Picture: Alison Armstrong
