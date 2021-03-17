News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Education

School gets unusual gift - four tonnes of soil

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 6:59 PM March 17, 2021   
Halit Kol, assistant site manager, and Horsford Primary School caretaker Geoffrey Botwright

Halit Kol, assistant site manager at David Wilson Homes' Kingfisher Meadow development, and Horsford Primary School caretaker Geoffrey Botwright. - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography

Lockdown learning has seen schools benefit from donations of everything from packed lunches to laptops, but one Norfolk primary has received something more unusual - four tonnes of soil.

Housebuilders David Wilson Homes delivered lorry loads of topsoil to Horsford Primary School to fill in holes left behind by removal of play equipment and has now made the playing field safer for the pupils' return.

Halit Kol, assistant site manager, and Horsford Primary School caretaker Geoffrey Botwright

Halit Kol, assistant site manager at David Wilson Homes' Kingfisher Meadow development, and Horsford Primary School caretaker Geoffrey Botwright. - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography

Nicola Owen, head of school, said: “It was a previous concern for us that the holes in the playing field were a possible danger to our pupils. 

“We can now welcome them back with peace of mind that our field is once again the perfect place for the children to run and play.”

The school is close to the homebuilder’s Kingfisher Meadow development and they have previously donated hi-vis bags during Road Safety Week.

Managing director Simon Wood said: “We are more than happy to help the communities in the areas in which we build. We hope now the holes are gone; the children will be able to enjoy their playing field once again.”

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A police officer at the flats in Clover Road, Sprowston, by a damaged door after an aggravated burgl

Video

Police hunting trio who used weapons in home break-in

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
The Carrow Works site

Work starts on masterplan for 4,000 homes and 6,000 jobs

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke and Alex Pritchard of Huddersfield Town during the Sky Bet Champions

'We overpaid' - Ex-Terriers owner on Alex Pritchard regrets

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Changes could be made to Thorpe Road in Norwich. Pic: Google Street View

Several months of roadworks start in Norwich

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus