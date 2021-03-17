School gets unusual gift - four tonnes of soil

Published: 6:59 PM March 17, 2021

Lockdown learning has seen schools benefit from donations of everything from packed lunches to laptops, but one Norfolk primary has received something more unusual - four tonnes of soil.

Housebuilders David Wilson Homes delivered lorry loads of topsoil to Horsford Primary School to fill in holes left behind by removal of play equipment and has now made the playing field safer for the pupils' return.

Halit Kol, assistant site manager at David Wilson Homes' Kingfisher Meadow development, and Horsford Primary School caretaker Geoffrey Botwright. - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography

Nicola Owen, head of school, said: “It was a previous concern for us that the holes in the playing field were a possible danger to our pupils.

“We can now welcome them back with peace of mind that our field is once again the perfect place for the children to run and play.”

The school is close to the homebuilder’s Kingfisher Meadow development and they have previously donated hi-vis bags during Road Safety Week.

Managing director Simon Wood said: “We are more than happy to help the communities in the areas in which we build. We hope now the holes are gone; the children will be able to enjoy their playing field once again.”