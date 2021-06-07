News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Education

Pupils enjoy books thanks to donation to primary school library

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 1:21 PM June 7, 2021   
Cringleford Primary School receive the donation for new books from Kier Living 

Cringleford Primary School receive the donation for new books from Kier Living - Credit: Submitted

A primary school on the edge of Norwich has received a welcome cash boost to purchase new storybooks for pupils to enjoy. 

Cringleford Primary School received a donation of £300 from housebuilder Kier Living to refurbish its library with new books.

Neil Henery, headteacher of the Dragonfly Lane school, said: "Updating our library is a wonderful way for our pupils to enjoy some quiet time and get lost in a book.

"The children will benefit massively from the new books that we have been able to purchase and I can’t wait for them to be added to the shelves.”

He also thanked Kier Living, responsible for the Roundhouse Gate development in Cringleford, for the donation. 

You may also want to watch:

David Thomas, regional sales and marketing director for Kier Living, said: "We hope it will add lots of interesting and insightful stories for the children to learn from and enjoy.

"It's wonderful to hear how excited the children are."

Most Read

  1. 1 Arrest after drugs and knives seized in raid on house
  2. 2 Sneak preview: See pumping station transformed into new home for sale
  3. 3 New street-side city bar opens with music, cocktails and veggie cuisine
  1. 4 Men charged over police officer spit attack in Norwich park
  2. 5 Pop-up riverside bar seeks license to stay open permanently
  3. 6 Litter picking scuba divers unearth centuries-old rubbish from river
  4. 7 Two weeks of roadworks begin today on key road in and out of Norwich
  5. 8 Siblings 'trapped' in one-bed council flat blame 'bureaucratic overkill'
  6. 9 Canaries announce early end of deal with shirt sponsor
  7. 10 Norwich City asked BK8 to remove posts as fans question new sponsor
Education News
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Grapes Hill roundabout, Norwich. Roadworks will begin on Monday.Photo: Bill DarnellCopy: For:

Move to axe traffic lights at Norwich roundabout set to be agreed

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
The court heard Macleay was found by police at around 3.30am on March 2 on the A47 exit at Thickthor

Norfolk Live | Updated

Miles of traffic delays across Norfolk

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Polly Steward, from Suffolk, saw the pick-up in Bury St Edmunds on February 10, 2019

Woman tells of pink hairspray attack on 'vile' image on pick-up

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Buxton Road, Norwich

Men defecate in couple's garden before running away

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus