Pupils enjoy books thanks to donation to primary school library

Published: 1:21 PM June 7, 2021

Cringleford Primary School receive the donation for new books from Kier Living - Credit: Submitted

A primary school on the edge of Norwich has received a welcome cash boost to purchase new storybooks for pupils to enjoy.

Cringleford Primary School received a donation of £300 from housebuilder Kier Living to refurbish its library with new books.

Neil Henery, headteacher of the Dragonfly Lane school, said: "Updating our library is a wonderful way for our pupils to enjoy some quiet time and get lost in a book.

"The children will benefit massively from the new books that we have been able to purchase and I can’t wait for them to be added to the shelves.”

He also thanked Kier Living, responsible for the Roundhouse Gate development in Cringleford, for the donation.

David Thomas, regional sales and marketing director for Kier Living, said: "We hope it will add lots of interesting and insightful stories for the children to learn from and enjoy.

"It's wonderful to hear how excited the children are."