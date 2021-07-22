News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
News > Education

School gives retiring head send-off despite water loss closure

Simon Parkin

Published: 3:46 PM July 22, 2021   
Cringleford Primary headteacher Neil Henery has retired from headship after 10 years.

Pupils were able to give their retiring headteacher an end of term send-off despite their school being forced to close due to water supply problems.  

Cringleford CE VA Primary School had to close and send pupils home for the final two days of term but that didn’t stop parents and children taking part in a surprise clap to thank much-loved headteacher Neil Henery who is retiring from school headship after 10 years.

Cringleford Primary give headteacher Neil Henery a retirement send off.

During his tenure, he oversaw the school doubling in size from a one form entry village school to a large primary school with over 450 children. 

The school said: “Sadly, the children were unable to say their goodbyes in person because the school had to be closed for the final two days of term due to issues with the water supply which meant that children could not be allowed on site.  

Cringleford Primary headteacher Neil Henery

“However a large crowd gathered outside to give him a warm send-off.

“Neil has dedicated himself to the children and staff of the school and the local community and will be sorely missed.”

