School gives retiring head send-off despite water loss closure

Published: 3:46 PM July 22, 2021

Pupils were able to give their retiring headteacher an end of term send-off despite their school being forced to close due to water supply problems.

Cringleford CE VA Primary School had to close and send pupils home for the final two days of term but that didn’t stop parents and children taking part in a surprise clap to thank much-loved headteacher Neil Henery who is retiring from school headship after 10 years.

Cringleford Primary pupils returned to give headteacher Neil Henery a surprise goodbye clap despite the school being closed due to water supply problems. - Credit: Stuart Beard Photography

During his tenure, he oversaw the school doubling in size from a one form entry village school to a large primary school with over 450 children.

The school said: “Sadly, the children were unable to say their goodbyes in person because the school had to be closed for the final two days of term due to issues with the water supply which meant that children could not be allowed on site.

While headteacher Neil Henery has overseen the expansion of Cringleford Primary. - Credit: Stuart Beard Photography

“However a large crowd gathered outside to give him a warm send-off.

“Neil has dedicated himself to the children and staff of the school and the local community and will be sorely missed.”