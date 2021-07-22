School gives retiring head send-off despite water loss closure
- Credit: Stuart Beard Photography
Pupils were able to give their retiring headteacher an end of term send-off despite their school being forced to close due to water supply problems.
Cringleford CE VA Primary School had to close and send pupils home for the final two days of term but that didn’t stop parents and children taking part in a surprise clap to thank much-loved headteacher Neil Henery who is retiring from school headship after 10 years.
During his tenure, he oversaw the school doubling in size from a one form entry village school to a large primary school with over 450 children.
The school said: “Sadly, the children were unable to say their goodbyes in person because the school had to be closed for the final two days of term due to issues with the water supply which meant that children could not be allowed on site.
“However a large crowd gathered outside to give him a warm send-off.
You may also want to watch:
“Neil has dedicated himself to the children and staff of the school and the local community and will be sorely missed.”
Most Read
- 1 'I'd be utterly lost without it' - Family told to dig up vegetable patch
- 2 Cafe in historic park pavilion to reopen after £36,000 renovation
- 3 Lidl announces date for new Norwich store opening
- 4 Norwich restaurant shut since start of pandemic announces reopening date
- 5 City bar owner tells clubbers: 'Turn off Covid app'
- 6 Shoe shop founded in 1857 closes down
- 7 Thunderstorms and heavy rain warning for Norfolk
- 8 Man abducted girl, 14, and tried to hide her under bench
- 9 Katherine Ryan Norwich show called off just before start due to Covid
- 10 What are the top 10 new shops opening in Norwich?