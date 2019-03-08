Primary school re-opens after flood damage left it without power for three days

A primary school which was forced to close for three days due to flood damage, has re-opened.

Costessey Primary School, in Three Mile Lane, Costessey, has re-opened after flood damage to the school's distribution board left it without power for three days.

The damage occurred during torrential rain on Sunday, October 6, which saw several areas in central and east Norfolk hit by flooding.

Posting a message on Facebook on Wednesday evening, Katie Lawson, the school principal, said: "We are delighted to inform you that power has been restored at Costessey Primary School and we are looking forward to welcoming the children back to school as normal tomorrow.

"Once again, please accept our apologies for all the disruption this has caused your families."