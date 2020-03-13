Coronavirus: UEA cancels classroom teaching and public events

Classroom teaching and public events have been suspended at the UEA. Pictures: Brittany Woodman Archant

The University of East Anglia has suspended all teaching in classrooms and laboratories and cancelled public events amid on-going coronavirus precautions.

It comes as a group of students in campus accommodation have started a 14-day self-isolation following medical advice.

The UEA said it remained open but from Monday, March 16 as a 'precautionary measure' classroom and laboratory teaching will cease and students will instead use the university's online Blackboard system.

The university's entire forthcoming programme of public events has also been either cancelled or postponed.

One of the University of East Anglia events that have either been postponed or cancelled over coronavirus. Picture: UEA Twitter One of the University of East Anglia events that have either been postponed or cancelled over coronavirus. Picture: UEA Twitter

A spokesman said: 'In light of the government announcement about coronavirus it seems practical to take these measures, and we are coming into the Easter break shortly in any case.

'We are looking to change what we can and obviously deal with what is an unprecedented situation. We are keeping everything under review.'

The potential impact on exams and assessments is being reviewed, they added.

A message to students about arrangement ahead of the Easter holidays said: 'The university is continuing to review the situation and will provide more information to you within the next two weeks about arrangements that will be in place for after April 19.'

The affected UEA public events range from talks and debates to film screenings and productions in the on campus drama studio.

The spokesman said: 'In light of the concern relating to COVID-19 and the increased necessity to contain the spread of infection, UEA has taken the decision to postpone public events until after the university's Easter break. This means that events programmed up to Sunday, April 19 will not now take place.

'We place great value on our public events programme and will continue to monitor the situation carefully, making every effort to reschedule cancelled events wherever possible.

'We apologise for the disappointment caused, and we very much look forward to bringing you notice of new dates as soon as possible.'

