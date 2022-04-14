Complaints over family sex show coming to city festival

A stage show including nudity but aimed at a family audience has been defended by the organisers.

The Family Sex Show is a theatre show designed to open up conversations around relationships and states it is suitable for anyone over the age of five.

It will be on at arts venue The Garage as part of the Norfolk and Norwich Festival next month.

Critics claim the show is not suitable for children but organisers have defended it as educational.

The show - created by This Egg - say the production is being created with input and guidance from educational and safeguarding specialists.

A statement on the Norfolk and Norwich Festival website says the show "contains nakedness, but not of a sexualised nature".

It adds: "We believe it is valuable to start equipping young people with the language, tools and confidence to learn about relationships in a way that is fun and safe.

"We provide clear warnings and further information about the show in publicity materials, and audiences will be able to read a document detailing everything that takes place on stage, before they attend with their children.

"We fully understand and are committed to the vital importance of child safeguarding, and we would never present a performance that puts children at risk."

A spokeswoman for the festival said she would not be adding anything to the statement.

David Barton, 50, who lives in north Norwich, is among those to criticise the show.

He referred to a glossary of sexual terms on the show's website which he believes is inappropriate.

Mr Barton added: "I think kids should be kept completely out of it and it is absolutely disgusting.

"Kids as young as five or six can go and will see people prancing about naked on stage. Can you imagine if you went to a house and people were doing that?

"These kids are too young to be taught about stuff like this."

This Egg and The Garage have been contacted.

The show will be taking place from Monday, May 23 to Friday, May 27 at The Garage.

