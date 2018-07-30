College students create new website to boost region’s construction industry

Published: 10:17 AM July 30, 2018 Updated: 6:33 PM October 10, 2020

City College Norwich computing students (from left) Dawid Borzuta, Charlotte Sams, Ana Cruz and Aiden Martin with Chris MacDonald with assistant project manager, Morgan Sindall, (far left) and Saul Humphrey, chair of Building Growth and managing director for Morgan Sindall East (right). The students created a website for the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership's Building Growth Sector Group. Picture: CITY COLLEGE NORWICH - Credit: CITY COLLEGE NORWICH

Computing students received 'good life experience' after promoting the construction industry online.

Pupils from City College Norwich completed the challenge for the new Building Growth website for the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

The joint project will give the New Anglia LEP's Building Growth Sector Group an up-to-date site to champion the construction and built environment sector in Norfolk and Suffolk.

Students who took part were all on the college's Level 3 Information Technology and Computing course.

Brenden Carman, 17, from Diss, who was one of the pupils involved in the project, said: 'It's a good life experience. We know what to expect from clients now.'

Charlotte Sams, 21, from Wymondham, who also helped to create the website, said: 'It was nice to learn new things and have a brief that somebody wants you to do.'