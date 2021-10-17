School considers expansion to provide extra places for pupils

Published: 1:35 PM October 17, 2021

A school for children with complex needs is considering whether to expand.

The governors of The Clare School are proposing to increase the number of pupils it can cater for.

The school, in South Park Avenue, Norwich, wants to increase the number of pupils by 15, taking the total to 120.

The governors say there is an increased need to provide places

for children and young people with complex needs, so the changes would provide much needed specialist educational capacity.

If the changes happen, a new modular building would be added to the school.

There would also be extra staff and more car parking spaces.

Consultation is running until Friday, October 22 at www. norfolk.citizenspace.com/childrens-services/the-clare-school/

The governors will consider the responses before deciding whether to go to the next stage of the process, with a final decision to be made by Sara Tough, director of children's services at Norfolk County Council.