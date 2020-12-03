Norwich school wins double ‘exceptional’ education award

Published: 9:22 AM December 3, 2020

A Norwich secondary school is celebrating after being recognised with two national ‘exceptional education’ awards.

City of Norwich School was rewarded for its curriculum design and professional learning with two awards from the national education organisation SSAT’s Framework for Exceptional Education.

When assessing the school, the moderator found the school, which is sponsored by Ormiston Academies Trust, was “making a difference to the lives of the children in their own school and in others across the city of Norwich and the Ormiston family.”

The school was also praised for how much it works with parents and its staff’s strong ethos of collaboration.

City of Norwich School headteacher Jo Philpott. - Credit: Ormiston Academies Trust

Headteacher Jo Philpott said: “I’m incredibly proud of this achievement, which is a real testament to our school community and reaffirms our main goal, which is to give our students an excellent and inclusive education, that then inspires them for the future.

You may also want to watch:

“I am especially pleased that it shows we are making a big difference not only to our students, but also to those in the wider community.”