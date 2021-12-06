News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich school receives 100 books by authors of colour

Simon Parkin

Published: 11:05 AM December 6, 2021
Year 12 student Mimi Ronson will some of the diverse new books

Year 12 student Mimi Ronson will some of the diverse new books in the library at City of Norwich School. - Credit: Ormiston Academies Trust

Pupils at a Norwich school will have greater diversity in what they can read after the addition of 100 books by authors of colour.

The English department at City of Norwich School was one of the lucky winners to be chosen from over 1,600 applications from across the country in the Penguin 'Lit in Colour' book giveaway competition. 

The prize consists of a range of titles by black, Asian and minority ethnic authors, as well as 30 copies of Empireland by Sathnam Sanghera.

City of Norwich School headteacher Jo Philpott.

City of Norwich School headteacher Jo Philpott. - Credit: Ormiston Academies Trust

Assistant headteacher, Jean Tillyard, completed the entry on behalf of the school after being sent the link by Year 12 student Mimi Ronson.  

The delighted student said: “When we read these diverse narratives, it reminds us that they do exist, all around us; recognising them is the first step to achieving true diversity.”  

Headteacher Jo Philpott said: “We believe it is extremely important for our students to experience exceptional literature that comes from authors of diverse backgrounds, to broaden their horizons and inspire their writing.”

