Norwich school receives 100 books by authors of colour
- Credit: Ormiston Academies Trust
Pupils at a Norwich school will have greater diversity in what they can read after the addition of 100 books by authors of colour.
The English department at City of Norwich School was one of the lucky winners to be chosen from over 1,600 applications from across the country in the Penguin 'Lit in Colour' book giveaway competition.
The prize consists of a range of titles by black, Asian and minority ethnic authors, as well as 30 copies of Empireland by Sathnam Sanghera.
Assistant headteacher, Jean Tillyard, completed the entry on behalf of the school after being sent the link by Year 12 student Mimi Ronson.
The delighted student said: “When we read these diverse narratives, it reminds us that they do exist, all around us; recognising them is the first step to achieving true diversity.”
Headteacher Jo Philpott said: “We believe it is extremely important for our students to experience exceptional literature that comes from authors of diverse backgrounds, to broaden their horizons and inspire their writing.”
Most Read
- 1 A Sprowston home is for sale... and it comes with an established business
- 2 Broads pub once visited by Chelsea players shuts for good
- 3 Fry Up Inspector reveals his favourite places for a roast dinner in Norwich
- 4 A coach 'filled with people' and a van crash on the NDR
- 5 Norwich cycle shop closes after 125 years in business
- 6 Road closed after BMW comes off the road in Mousehold Heath
- 7 Art marathon to be held in memory of 'talented' Emily
- 8 Ultra modern city home with underground shelter for sale for £550,000
- 9 Crime hit street gives woman 'nightmares'
- 10 City centre steak restaurant to DOUBLE in size thanks to move