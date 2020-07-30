Search

High school scraps dance studio plans over neighbours’ noise concerns

PUBLISHED: 13:02 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:02 30 July 2020

City of Norwich School is seeking permission for a new sixth form block. Picture: Ormiston Academies Trust/Norwich City Council

City of Norwich School is seeking permission for a new sixth form block. Picture: Ormiston Academies Trust/Norwich City Council

Ormiston Academies Trust/Norwich City Council

A Norwich high school has scrapped plans for a purpose built dance studio after neighbours raised concerns it would be too noisy.

City of Norwich School in Eaton Road. Picture: CNS

The City of Norwich School in Eaton had proposed the stand-alone arts building as part of plans to demolish two unused dilapidated former mobile science classrooms.

Plans submitted to Norwich City Council have now been revised, dropping the specialist dance facility but still including seeking permission to build a new sixth form block on the site close to residential properties on Eaton Road.

People living near the school had objected to original plans saying the dance studio was “an industrial unit entirely out of keeping with its surroundings” that sound proofing would be needed.

The new planning submission states: “The applicant is mindful of the concerns that were raised by some of the local residents at the potentially adverse noise implications of siting a new dance studio to the rear of the performing arts building, as was intended in the previous application, and so these plans have now been dropped.”

A new dance studio, together with a new drama room, will instead now be accommodated in the Ormiston Academies Trust school’s existing performing arts building, which is also used by the Norfolk Centre for Young Musicians.

The purpose built wood-covered single-story sixth form block still being proposed would consist of four classrooms including an ICT room, a designated library for sixth form students, a study/café area as well as reception, offices and toilets.

Jo Philpott, City of Norwich School principal, said replacing the current dilapidated classrooms would create “high-quality and inspiring learning spaces for our sixth form students to study”.

City of Norwich School new sixth form block would include four classrooms and a library. Picture: Ormiston Academies Trust/Norwich City Council

She said: “The decision to create a bespoke and state-of-the-art designated sixth from block is reflective of our commitment to constantly evolve and expand to meet the needs of our students, as a widely recognised school of choice for young people in the local area.

“If approved, the sixth form block will provide a sustainable and vastly improved learning environment for our students which will support teaching, learning and our overall vision to deliver a high-quality education for all our students - equipping them with the skills, experiences and opportunities needed to thrive.”

