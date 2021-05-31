Norwich student secures National Youth Theatre place

Published: 5:59 PM May 31, 2021

CNS student George Potter has been invited to become a National Youth Theatre company member. - Credit: Ormiston Academies Trust

A Norwich sixth former is set to follow in the footsteps of Daniel Craig, Helen Mirren and Ed Sheeran after being invited to become a National Youth Theatre (NYT) company member.

Year 12 City of Norwich School (CNS) student George Potter has secured a place on one of the theatre’s highly sought-after summer courses for which more than 12,000 people initially applied.

George, who successfully completed a two-stage virtual audition, has dreamt of attending drama school from an early age.

Norwich actor Sam Claflin has gone on to TV and film stardom. - Credit: copyright: Archant 2014

He has also performed in all of the CNS musicals while his mother, a drama teacher, taught Sam Claflin who even used to babysit George when he was little.

George said: “Sam Claflin is someone I admire a lot. He really inspires the younger generation and because, like me, he comes from Norwich, it makes a career in the industry seem more achievable.”

Once he has completed the summer course, George will become an NYT Company Member up until the age of 26, offering casting auditions and backstage positions on NYT productions and opportunities for TV, film and stage productions.