News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Education

Norwich student secures National Youth Theatre place

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 5:59 PM May 31, 2021   
CNS student George Potter

CNS student George Potter has been invited to become a National Youth Theatre company member. - Credit: Ormiston Academies Trust

A Norwich sixth former is set to follow in the footsteps of Daniel Craig, Helen Mirren and Ed Sheeran after being invited to become a National Youth Theatre (NYT) company member.

Year 12 City of Norwich School (CNS) student George Potter has secured a place on one of the theatre’s highly sought-after summer courses for which more than 12,000 people initially applied.

George, who successfully completed a two-stage virtual audition, has dreamt of attending drama school from an early age. 

Costessey High School alumnus Sam Claflin on a return visit to the Theatre Royal in Norwich for The

Norwich actor Sam Claflin has gone on to TV and film stardom. - Credit: copyright: Archant 2014

He has also performed in all of the CNS musicals while his mother, a drama teacher, taught Sam Claflin who even used to babysit George when he was little.

George said: “Sam Claflin is someone I admire a lot. He really inspires the younger generation and because, like me, he comes from Norwich, it makes a career in the industry seem more achievable.”

You may also want to watch:

Once he has completed the summer course, George will become an NYT Company Member up until the age of 26, offering casting auditions and backstage positions on NYT productions and opportunities for TV, film and stage productions.

Most Read

  1. 1 Jamie Oliver heads to 'absolutely beautiful' Norfolk Broads for birthday
  2. 2 'One drug dealer died, another moved in': Couple fearful in their home
  3. 3 Temporary traffic lights cause 'heavy delays' in Norwich
  1. 4 Watch moment hot air balloon stops traffic as it lands next to NDR
  2. 5 New nightclub with rooftop bar set to open in city centre
  3. 6 Award-winning riverside Norwich home up for sale for £775,000
  4. 7 Yorkshire pudding wraps fly out the door at new city café
  5. 8 Landlords leaving pub after months of noise complaints
  6. 9 Man rescues distressed muntjac deer from river in kayak
  7. 10 Slow-moving traffic building towards the coast on Bank Holiday Monday
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The row of shops on Wroxham Road in Sprowston where new road safety signs were installed

'It can be quite scary' - Shops say new no entry signs are not working

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk police raiding a property suspected of dealing drugs in Heathgate, Norwich as part of Operat

Investigations | Special Report

More than 300 children arrested in Norfolk's biggest ever drugs crackdown

Joel Adams

person
Langley's toy shop, Norwich Royal Arcade

Langleys toy shop in Royal Arcade to relocate

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The Hampden View development in Costessey.

Norfolk County Council | Video

Bid for new homes after school plan dropped

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus