Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Snow

Snow

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -3°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk’s biggest college reacts to government’s latest apprenticeships campaign

17 January, 2019 - 18:00
A City College Norwich engineering apprentice. The college's director of apprenticeships has welcomed a new push by the government to better promote apprenticeships in schools and colleges. Picture: Keith Whitmore

A City College Norwich engineering apprentice. The college's director of apprenticeships has welcomed a new push by the government to better promote apprenticeships in schools and colleges. Picture: Keith Whitmore

Copyright © Keith Whitmore

College leaders in Norfolk have given their views on a new campaign designed to dispel “snobby attitudes” towards apprenticeships.

Education secretary Damian Hinds visiting City College Norwich. Photo: Neil DidsburyEducation secretary Damian Hinds visiting City College Norwich. Photo: Neil Didsbury

Launched by education secretary Damian Hinds, the Fire It Up initiative will promote apprenticeships among young people, parents and employers.

It will also ask school trusts to let vocational education providers speak to their students – and publish details of these interactions on their websites – to increase to amount of information available to young people about apprenticeships.

Mr Hinds said the apprenticeship system in the UK was “coming of age” with leading employers “waking up” to their possible benefits.

“The sad truth is that outdated and snobby attitudes are still putting people off apprenticeships which means they’re missing out on great jobs and higher salaries – many of them in the sorts of firms graduates look to land jobs with after university.

“It’s vital that we challenge people’s thinking about apprenticeships which is why the government’s new ‘Fire It Up’ campaign will aim to shift deeply held views and drive more people towards an apprenticeship,” he said.

City College Norwich offers apprenticeships on more than 20 courses from social care the construction and currently has more than 1,200 apprentices working with employers across Norfolk and Suffolk.

It also has a team of employer liaison staff who work with businesses to develop and promote its apprenticeship programmes.

Ed Rose, the college’s director of higher education and apprenticeships, said he “welcomed any push” to increase awareness of apprenticeships – but cautioned that smaller businesses must be properly equipped to support apprentices.

“Nationally, the number of 16 to 18-year-old apprentices have significantly declined in recent years, however this is a trend that we are not experiencing in Norfolk.

“We have seen an increased number of 16 to 18-year-old apprentices studying with us which has been helped by the college’s relationships with local schools that allow us to show young people the career and progression opportunities that apprenticeships offer,” he said.

The government’s last major overhaul of apprenticeships, the apprenticeship levy – introduced in April 2017 as a levy on the largest employers to fund training – was met with a lukewarm reception.

It has since been criticised for being complicated to navigate and access, while some employers have used it purely to train existing senior staff rather than newcomers.

The Department for Education has expressed a goal to make sure apprenticeships are being promoted in schools and colleges alongside more traditional academic routes.

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

#includeImage($article, 225)

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Daughter of late celebrity hairdresser takes over much loved salon

Emma Joyce, the daughter of the late Chris Chapman who cut hair for the Norwich City squad in the 70's took over her dads old salon in Brooke. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Iwan Roberts: Rhodes and Pukki – would you play them both, City fans?

Teemu Pukki is replaced by Jordan Rhodes at Blackburn Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

As Norfolk faces cuts and council tax hike, revamp bill for County Hall soars by extra £24m

Norfolk County Council's headquarters at County Hall in Norwich. Pic: Neil Perry.

Man appears in court following discovery of three quarters of a tonne of illegal tobacco in Norwich

Illegal tobacco seized by Norfolk Police and Norfolk County Council. PIC: Submitted by Norfolk County Council.

Multi-million pound get out clause for developers again criticised by council

The Anglia Square regeneration is one of the schemes that could benefit from CIL relief Photo: Weston Homes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists