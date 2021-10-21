News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Education

New £11.4m facility opens at City College

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:26 PM October 21, 2021   
City College Norwich Digi-tech factory

Civil Engineering Apprentices have benefitted from using specialist architectural software on high spec PCs - Credit: David Kirkham

A new £11.4m digital technology facility has been officially opened at City College Norwich (CCN).

The new building will pave the way for an expansion of specialist digital skills training in Norfolk, preparing students for future careers in the burgeoning digi-tech industries.

The Digi-tech factory was funded by a collective investment from CCN, the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and Norwich City Council, as part of their efforts to fill an estimated 10,000 vacancies in the digital sector by 2024.

City College Norwich Digi-tech Factory

View from the South side of the Digi-Tech Factory - Credit: DAVID KIRKHAM

Corrienne Peasgood, principal at CCN, said: “The Digi-Tech Factory will play a key role in enabling us to deliver innovative, industry-standard learning, and a digital skills curriculum developed with substantial input from employers.

“It’s been brilliant seeing how the new building has been received by our lecturing staff, students, and apprentices, during the first weeks of term, and the difference this is already making to the teaching and learning of a wide range of digital skills."

City College Norwich Digi-tech Factory

Students are able to work on computing hardware and software side by side - Credit: David Kirkham

You may also want to watch:

The Digi-Tech Factory is equipped with £750,000 worth of the latest computer technology for a wide range of digital applications ranging from programming to CAD, architectural design, animation, video editing and virtual reality.

City College Norwich Digi-tech Factory

Digital art, animation and games design student Tabitha Robinson making use of the facilities at the Digi-tech Factory. - Credit: David Kirkham

Ellie-Mae Chaplin, who is studying digital art, animation and games design, said: "It’s lovely in here, I really love it. It’s really modern and spacious. It’s a lot more inspiring to be able to work in this kind of environment.”

Most Read

  1. 1 'Our lives are being destroyed': Neighbours' despair over noisy students
  2. 2 Pupil taken to hospital after incident at Thorpe St Andrew school
  3. 3 'The final straw' - Bakery fears closure over council plans
  1. 4 Man found dead at Thorpe St Andrew home
  2. 5 Diversions in place on A47 near Norwich due to flooding
  3. 6 'Dream come true': Norwich restaurant wins national award
  4. 7 Norwich man wanted by police
  5. 8 See inside this quirky bungalow for sale near Norwich railway station
  6. 9 Mum's pleas to move house denied despite GP's concerns over wellbeing
  7. 10 Norwich man convicted of murder boasts of mutilating 'up to 30' cats

The Digi-tech Factory was designed by Coffey Architects and construction was led by R G Carter Ltd. Seven former CCN students employed by R G Carter Ltd were involved in the construction.

City College Norwich Digi-tech Factory

Aerial view of the Digi-Tech Factory - Credit: David Kirkham

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said: “We’re delighted to have been able to financially contribute towards the new Digi-tech Factory through our successful Town Deal bid.

"This incredible facility is a huge boost for our city – providing the technology, skills and teaching to ensure our residents are equipped with the skills of the future.”

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Baked beans left on a doorstep in Dussindale on Friday night 

TikTok craze sparks calls to stop sale of beans to under-18s

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Sophie Buckenham and Florence Ventham, Fetch

Should straight people go into queer clubs and bars?

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Kevin Pritchard, of Falkland Close, Hellesdon, was sentenced to 17 years at Norwich Crown Court.

Norfolk man jailed for historic child sex abuse offences

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Those travelling on the Sunday can choose between afternoon tea and a Sunday lunch Credit: Courtesy

Video

Enjoy afternoon tea on Britain's poshest train departing from Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon