New £11.4m facility opens at City College

Published: 12:26 PM October 21, 2021

Civil Engineering Apprentices have benefitted from using specialist architectural software on high spec PCs - Credit: David Kirkham

A new £11.4m digital technology facility has been officially opened at City College Norwich (CCN).

The new building will pave the way for an expansion of specialist digital skills training in Norfolk, preparing students for future careers in the burgeoning digi-tech industries.

The Digi-tech factory was funded by a collective investment from CCN, the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and Norwich City Council, as part of their efforts to fill an estimated 10,000 vacancies in the digital sector by 2024.

View from the South side of the Digi-Tech Factory - Credit: DAVID KIRKHAM

Corrienne Peasgood, principal at CCN, said: “The Digi-Tech Factory will play a key role in enabling us to deliver innovative, industry-standard learning, and a digital skills curriculum developed with substantial input from employers.

“It’s been brilliant seeing how the new building has been received by our lecturing staff, students, and apprentices, during the first weeks of term, and the difference this is already making to the teaching and learning of a wide range of digital skills."

Students are able to work on computing hardware and software side by side - Credit: David Kirkham

The Digi-Tech Factory is equipped with £750,000 worth of the latest computer technology for a wide range of digital applications ranging from programming to CAD, architectural design, animation, video editing and virtual reality.

Digital art, animation and games design student Tabitha Robinson making use of the facilities at the Digi-tech Factory. - Credit: David Kirkham

Ellie-Mae Chaplin, who is studying digital art, animation and games design, said: "It’s lovely in here, I really love it. It’s really modern and spacious. It’s a lot more inspiring to be able to work in this kind of environment.”

The Digi-tech Factory was designed by Coffey Architects and construction was led by R G Carter Ltd. Seven former CCN students employed by R G Carter Ltd were involved in the construction.

Aerial view of the Digi-Tech Factory - Credit: David Kirkham

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said: “We’re delighted to have been able to financially contribute towards the new Digi-tech Factory through our successful Town Deal bid.

"This incredible facility is a huge boost for our city – providing the technology, skills and teaching to ensure our residents are equipped with the skills of the future.”