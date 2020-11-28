Crime fighting courses to offer route to police force

Published: 12:40 PM November 28, 2020

Wannabe crime-fighters are being offered the chance to study everything from detective investigations to road policing.

City College Norwich has teamed up with Norfolk Constabulary to launch two new courses in policing that offer new pathways into becoming a police officer and boost the number of potential future recruits.

Norfolk deputy chief constable Paul Sanford said: “Modern day policing is becoming increasingly complex making it vital that we have a local and talented future workforce available to us.

“These courses will play an important role in achieving that aim. I look forward to continuing to work with City College Norwich and UEA as our local education partners and shaping the best possible officers of the future.”

Starting in September 2021, a three-year degree course in policing aims to give students a grounding in police work, including law and and procedures, criminal investigations, response and roads policing and evidence-based research methods.

Meanwhile an Access to Higher Education criminal justice and policing course, starting in January for people aged 19 and over who do not yet have A-levels or equivalent, will provide preparation for the degree course.

The two courses will be run at Easton College, part of City College Norwich, and students may also undertake some training at Norfolk Constabulary’s new £3.35m training centre in Hethersett which is due to open in full at the beginning of next year.

The aim is to make police careers “accessible to as wide a range of people as possible.”

City College Norwich principal Corrienne Peasgood said: “We are delighted to be working with Norfolk Constabulary and UEA in providing these new courses which offer an important new pathway to careers in policing.

“The Access course means this opportunity will be accessible to as wide a range of people in Norfolk as possible. It continues our college’s long-standing partnership with Norfolk Constabulary and our strong commitment to supporting key organisations in our community with their training and recruitment needs.”

Norfolk's police and crime commissioner, Lorne Green, said the courses will help “ensure our officers of the future are even more equipped with the right knowledge and expertise they need before stepping out into their community”.