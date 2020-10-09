Staff and students at Norwich school told to self-isolate after coronavirus case

City Academy Norwich where some pupils have been told to self-isolate after a confirmed case of coronavirus. Picture: Google Archant

Norwich high school staff and students have been told to self-isolate after a confirmed case of coronavirus.

Paul Collin, headteacher at City Academy Norwich. Picture: City Academy Norwich Paul Collin, headteacher at City Academy Norwich. Picture: City Academy Norwich

Students at City Academy Norwich who had been in close contact with the person who tested positive are now learning from home after being told to self-isolate for 14-days.

Staff members who had been in direct prolonged contact have also been told to stay away from school and self-isolate.

The school on Bluebell Road, close to the UEA campus, has 668 pupils and is a single academy trust supported by Bohunt Education Trust.

In a letter sent to parents the school said the confirmed case of coronavirus was limited to an area away from the main school buildings.

City Academy Norwich is located on Bluebell Road near the UEA campus. Picture: Simon Finlay City Academy Norwich is located on Bluebell Road near the UEA campus. Picture: Simon Finlay

Headteacher Paul Collin states: “We have been advised that there has been a confirmed single isolated case of Covid-19 within the academy setting. This has been isolated to a small area of the Academy, not within the main academy buildings.

“We are confident that it has therefore only affected a very small population of the academy. We are working closely with the Norfolk Outbreak Management Team at Norfolk County Council and

continue to be vigilant for any other cases.”

The letter includes details of what to do if parents see their children displaying symptoms but adds that those needing to self-isolate have been contacted directly.

Mr Collin said: “Those children and staff members who have been in direct prolonged contact with the confirmed case will have received an individual letter advising them to self-isolate in line with the national guidance.”

The school remains open and most children will continue to attend as normal. “We will keep this under review if there are any further developments,” he added.

The school is one of a number that have had to deal with confirmed cases of coronavirus amongst either staff or students.

A small number of pupils at Framingham Earl High School who had been in close contact with the person who tested positive are now learning from home after being told to self-isolate for 14-days.

Litcham School has asked for all year 10 and 11 pupils to study at home using remote learning plans until the end of the October half-term break due a “handful of positive cases”.

A group of 50 children at Kessingland Church of England Primary Academy – part of the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust – are being kept off school after a pupil tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile year 11 students at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy were last week told not to attend school for 10 days after a pupil tested Covid-19 positive.