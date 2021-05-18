News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
School told to improve three times since 2015 praised by Ofsted

Simon Parkin

Published: 11:22 AM May 18, 2021   
City Academy Norwich

Ofsted has praised progress to address failings at City Academy Norwich. - Credit: Submitted

Inspectors have said a Norwich high school that has received three successive ‘requires improvement’ Ofsted reports is taking “effective action” to address failings despite the pandemic. 

City Academy Norwich, which has held Ofsted's second lowest judgement since March 2015, was subject to a remote monitoring inspection carried out in March.

Inspectors said the school had “made progress on the areas for improvement identified in the previous inspection report” including adopting new curriculum plans, but added there was “more still to do”. 

The last full Ofsted report in 2019 had highlighted that poor attitudes to learning among some pupils led to low-level disruption in lessons, while high levels of persistent absence and fixed-term exclusions were said to be affecting pupils’ progress.

Limitations in literacy were said to be a barrier to learning for many pupils, especially boys, disadvantaged pupils and those with special educational needs and disabilities.

City Academy Norwich

City Academy Norwich has received three successive ‘requires improvement’ Ofsted reports. - Credit: Archant

In a report following March’s remote visit, Ofsted inspector Andrew Hemmings said the school was implementing plans to improve the teaching of literacy, but that the partial closure of schools due to the Covid pandemic had delayed training for staff.

He added: “At the time of the previous inspection, too many pupils were absent regularly. You succeeded in increasing levels of attendance prior to the first national lockdown, but were disappointed by the number of pupils who participated in remote education when the school was only partially open.”

During the most recent lockdown the school in Bluebell Road, which has around 650 pupils, altered its timetable and improved teacher interaction with families to boost remote learning.

“Despite these actions, some pupils did not engage well enough with their learning,” said Mr Hemmings.

“Teachers are now helping pupils who missed online lessons to catch up in school. However, a small number of pupils who did not attend remote lessons have also not returned to school. These pupils are mostly in Years 10 and 11. They are falling further behind.”

GCSE results day 2018 at City Academy Norwich.

Pupils at City Academy Norwich celebrate GCSE results in 2018. - Credit: City Academy Norwich

The school is in the process of joining the Bohunt Education Trust (BET), which has been providing support to the school since September 2017.

The latest Ofsted report said the school had started to adopt new curriculum plans provided by BET and that the trust was “an important partner to the school” and weas working closely with school leaders to improve standards.

