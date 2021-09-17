Baby Banksy! Street artist leads kids' art class

Published: 10:45 AM September 17, 2021 Updated: 11:53 AM September 17, 2021

Kids have bust out the spray paint after a street artist came to visit their school.

Street Artist Knapple visited Queen's Queen’s Hill Primary in Costessey this week to work with pupils in year five and six.

With Banksy work popping up on the doorstep city children have drawn inspiration for their own work - but wanted to keep the designs close to home.

The workshop saw them decorate areas of their own school in brightly coloured seaside themes, as well as images of Norwich Market.

Key Stage Two phase leader, Katie Pascoe, said: “Since the start of this school year every child at Queen's Hill has been working hard on a project to celebrate the amazing county that we live in, Norfolk.

Key Stage 2 Phase leader Katie Pascoe and Knapple with the created artwork. - Credit: Queens Hill Primary School

"Year five and year six were inspired by Banksy’s work and decided to create their own collaborative art project through the art form of graffiti. “

The children were part of a large discussion about what really makes Norfolk great.

Among the most popular suggestions were the plethora of beaches local to Norfolk and the very famous Norwich city market.

Children worked with local artist Knapple to create the artwork inspired by Norwich market. - Credit: Queen's Hill Primary School

Ms Pascoe added: “As a key stage we wanted to go big and bold and celebrate our beautiful county so came up with an idea.”

The staff approached our headteacher, Penny Sheppard, for permission to graffiti one of the school walls with the idea to create a lasting piece of art.

Fortunately, the head teacher was absolutely delighted and permitted them to go ahead with their artistic adventure.

The children enthusiastically rose to the challenge for their 'Inspiring Norfolk' mural.

Ms Pascoe went on: “We enlisted the help of local artist Knapple, and created a mural that all children took part in and are very proud of.”

The year five and six children really loved working with a professional said Ms Pascoe.

She added that the kids showed excellent teamwork and creativity to bring the piece together.

The finished artwork inspired by city market at Queen's Hill Primary School. - Credit: Queen's Hill Primary School.

