Baby Banksy! Street artist leads kids' art class
- Credit: Queen's Hill Primary School
Kids have bust out the spray paint after a street artist came to visit their school.
Street Artist Knapple visited Queen's Queen’s Hill Primary in Costessey this week to work with pupils in year five and six.
With Banksy work popping up on the doorstep city children have drawn inspiration for their own work - but wanted to keep the designs close to home.
The workshop saw them decorate areas of their own school in brightly coloured seaside themes, as well as images of Norwich Market.
Key Stage Two phase leader, Katie Pascoe, said: “Since the start of this school year every child at Queen's Hill has been working hard on a project to celebrate the amazing county that we live in, Norfolk.
You may also want to watch:
"Year five and year six were inspired by Banksy’s work and decided to create their own collaborative art project through the art form of graffiti. “
The children were part of a large discussion about what really makes Norfolk great.
Most Read
- 1 Norwich firm fined £1m over explosion which killed much-loved father
- 2 'Sneaky and selfish' changes to bus route slammed
- 3 Inconvenience store: Family business blighted by roadworks
- 4 Famous Norwich firm locked in legal battle with Red Bull
- 5 Man appears in court over Thorpe St Andrew murder
- 6 Eyesore tags or street art? Artists on graffiti 'tagging' trend
- 7 Britain's poshest train returning to Norwich for Christmas lunch
- 8 Bars, restaurants and shops - Five new openings in Norwich this September
- 9 'No amount of money will be enough': Explosion widow on £1m chemical fine
- 10 ‘Now is NOT the time’: Bosses’ backlash over congestion charge idea
Among the most popular suggestions were the plethora of beaches local to Norfolk and the very famous Norwich city market.
Ms Pascoe added: “As a key stage we wanted to go big and bold and celebrate our beautiful county so came up with an idea.”
The staff approached our headteacher, Penny Sheppard, for permission to graffiti one of the school walls with the idea to create a lasting piece of art.
Fortunately, the head teacher was absolutely delighted and permitted them to go ahead with their artistic adventure.
The children enthusiastically rose to the challenge for their 'Inspiring Norfolk' mural.
Ms Pascoe went on: “We enlisted the help of local artist Knapple, and created a mural that all children took part in and are very proud of.”
The year five and six children really loved working with a professional said Ms Pascoe.
She added that the kids showed excellent teamwork and creativity to bring the piece together.
If you are a young person who has a story to tell or would be interested in having your voice heard in the paper, please contact Sophie Skyring via sophie.skyring@archant.co.uk