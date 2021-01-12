News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Education

Norwich primary school pupils help fight food poverty

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 11:10 AM January 12, 2021   
Charles Darwin Primary pupil Freya taking part in fundraising for The Feed.

Charles Darwin Primary pupil Freya taking part in fundraising for The Feed. - Credit: Inspiration Trust

Primary school children have helped raise money to help a charity dealing with hunger and homelessness in Norwich.

Charles Darwin Primary has been fundraising for The Feed, a not for profit social enterprise, to help fight poverty, hunger and homelessness in Norwich.

Fundraising donations Charles Darwin Primary School being handed over to Norwich charity The Feed.

Fundraising donations Charles Darwin Primary School being handed over to Norwich charity The Feed. - Credit: Inspiration Trust

The school raised more than three times their target of £400 by raising £1,535, with half of the proceeds going towards The Feed and half towards reading materials for the children at school.

Charles Darwin Primary Year 4 pupil Anaisha with letter she wrote to encourage donations for The Feed.

Charles Darwin Primary Year 4 pupil Anaisha with letter she wrote to encourage donations for The Feed. - Credit: Inspiration Trust

Year 4 pupil Anaisha wrote a letter to encourage donations saying donations will help “homeless people and people who are struggling to feed their families during this difficult time of Covid-19”.

School principal Jo Brown said: "I can’t express how pleased I am with what we managed to achieve. It is absolutely incredible and I am so proud of the staff, children and parents who have supported the school with this project."

Charles Darwin Primary pupil Oscar taking part in fundraising for The Feed.

Charles Darwin Primary pupil Oscar taking part in fundraising for The Feed. - Credit: Inspiration Trust

You may also want to watch:

Lucy Parish, chief executive officer at The Feed, said: “We work hard to address the issues of poverty, hunger and homelessness in Norwich and the amazing amount that they have raised will help us to continue to change lives.”

Charles Darwin Primary School pupil Evangeline took part in fundraising in aid of Norwich charity The Feed.

Charles Darwin Primary School pupil Evangeline took part in fundraising in aid of Norwich charity The Feed. - Credit: Inspiration trust


Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich newsagent shop staff tackle hammer-wielding armed robber
  2. 2 Daughter's mission as dad fights Covid in intensive care
  3. 3 Man in 20s in hospital after being stabbed in Norwich
  1. 4 Analysis: How close is Norfolk to declaring a London-style Covid emergency?
  2. 5 Group of men playing football among 31 fines for Covid breaches
  3. 6 Covid rates slow for second consecutive day
  4. 7 Grand opening of new Porsche centre shelved because of Covid
  5. 8 The odd 'essentials' you can buy at shops open in lockdown
  6. 9 Norwich brewery founder has confiscation hearing adjourned
  7. 10 Former Jarrold boss sets designs on new role

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Staff at B&M get £30m bonus for working hard

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Amazon bid for 350-space Norwich van park sparks angry opposition

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon

Updated

Part of road sealed off amid police investigation

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon

National Express to suspend all services

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus