Norwich primary school pupils help fight food poverty

Charles Darwin Primary pupil Freya taking part in fundraising for The Feed. - Credit: Inspiration Trust

Primary school children have helped raise money to help a charity dealing with hunger and homelessness in Norwich.

Charles Darwin Primary has been fundraising for The Feed, a not for profit social enterprise, to help fight poverty, hunger and homelessness in Norwich.

Fundraising donations Charles Darwin Primary School being handed over to Norwich charity The Feed. - Credit: Inspiration Trust

The school raised more than three times their target of £400 by raising £1,535, with half of the proceeds going towards The Feed and half towards reading materials for the children at school.

Charles Darwin Primary Year 4 pupil Anaisha with letter she wrote to encourage donations for The Feed. - Credit: Inspiration Trust

Year 4 pupil Anaisha wrote a letter to encourage donations saying donations will help “homeless people and people who are struggling to feed their families during this difficult time of Covid-19”.

School principal Jo Brown said: "I can’t express how pleased I am with what we managed to achieve. It is absolutely incredible and I am so proud of the staff, children and parents who have supported the school with this project."

Charles Darwin Primary pupil Oscar taking part in fundraising for The Feed. - Credit: Inspiration Trust

Lucy Parish, chief executive officer at The Feed, said: “We work hard to address the issues of poverty, hunger and homelessness in Norwich and the amazing amount that they have raised will help us to continue to change lives.”

Charles Darwin Primary School pupil Evangeline took part in fundraising in aid of Norwich charity The Feed. - Credit: Inspiration trust



