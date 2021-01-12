Norwich primary school pupils help fight food poverty
- Credit: Inspiration Trust
Primary school children have helped raise money to help a charity dealing with hunger and homelessness in Norwich.
Charles Darwin Primary has been fundraising for The Feed, a not for profit social enterprise, to help fight poverty, hunger and homelessness in Norwich.
The school raised more than three times their target of £400 by raising £1,535, with half of the proceeds going towards The Feed and half towards reading materials for the children at school.
Year 4 pupil Anaisha wrote a letter to encourage donations saying donations will help “homeless people and people who are struggling to feed their families during this difficult time of Covid-19”.
School principal Jo Brown said: "I can’t express how pleased I am with what we managed to achieve. It is absolutely incredible and I am so proud of the staff, children and parents who have supported the school with this project."
Lucy Parish, chief executive officer at The Feed, said: “We work hard to address the issues of poverty, hunger and homelessness in Norwich and the amazing amount that they have raised will help us to continue to change lives.”
