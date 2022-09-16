School invites King Charles III to city in supportive letter
- Credit: Brittany Woodman
Youngsters have invited the new King to the city after looking back on their memories of the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Cecil Gowing Infant School in Falcon Road West, Sprowston, sent a letter of support to King Charles III.
It said: "We are writing to welcome you to the throne and wish you a long and happy life.
"We believe you will be a helpful and kind King.
"We are sorry to hear of the loss of our wonderful Queen and in our assembly our children were thoughtful of how you will be feeling at this sad time.
"We all remembered the joyful moments we enjoyed over the years, especially the Platinum Jubilee when we made crowns and flags, re-enacted her coronation and had fun at our playground street party.
"We have been discussing all the changes that will happen and are looking forward to your coronation.
Most Read
- 1 See inside three-bedroom home with heated outdoor pool on sale for £400k
- 2 Aldi teases new store opening date after months of delays
- 3 Norwich's top-rated Indian restaurant undergoes huge refurbishment
- 4 Man hit by cars after A47 police stop in critical condition
- 5 Greek street food trailer a hit at retail park as it launches new menu
- 6 Bemused cyclists raise query over why there's a lamppost in new lane
- 7 Finalists for Norfolk's Pub of the Year 2022 revealed
- 8 Couple's shock as brazen thief walks past window with THEIR stolen chairs
- 9 Historic four-bed for sale on one of the most sought-after roads in Norwich
- 10 Motorist warned prison 'inevitable' after he admits killing woman in crash
"Please accept our kind thoughts and we hope you visit Norwich soon."