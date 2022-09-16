School invites King Charles III to city in supportive letter

Year 2 at Cecil Gowing Infant School with letters they have written for King Charles III. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Youngsters have invited the new King to the city after looking back on their memories of the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Cecil Gowing Infant School in Falcon Road West, Sprowston, sent a letter of support to King Charles III.

It said: "We are writing to welcome you to the throne and wish you a long and happy life.

"We believe you will be a helpful and kind King.

"We are sorry to hear of the loss of our wonderful Queen and in our assembly our children were thoughtful of how you will be feeling at this sad time.

"We all remembered the joyful moments we enjoyed over the years, especially the Platinum Jubilee when we made crowns and flags, re-enacted her coronation and had fun at our playground street party.

"We have been discussing all the changes that will happen and are looking forward to your coronation.

"Please accept our kind thoughts and we hope you visit Norwich soon."