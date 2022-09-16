Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Education

'You'll be a good King': City kids send messages of support to Charles

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 9:30 AM September 16, 2022
Year 2 at Cecil Gowing Infant School with letters they have written for King Charles III. Pictures:

Year 2 at Cecil Gowing Infant School with letters they have written for King Charles III. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Children from a city infant school have written personal messages of support to King Charles III after reflecting on the death of the Queen.

Year 2 at Cecil Gowing Infant School with letters they have written for King Charles III. Pictures:

Year 2 at Cecil Gowing Infant School with letters they have written for King Charles III. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Around 60 Year 2 pupils from Cecil Gowing Infant School in Falcon Road West, Sprowston, penned individual notes to the new monarch after the school wrote a letter to him, which will be sent to Buckingham Palace.

Year 2 at Cecil Gowing Infant School with letters they have written for King Charles III. Pictures:

Year 2 at Cecil Gowing Infant School with letters they have written for King Charles III. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Willow said: "I hope you have fun being the King."

Nancy added: "Sorry your mummy died."

Sienna wrote: "Your mummy was really kind and you are kind too."

A supportive message to the King from Oliver at Cecil Gowing Infant School in Sprowston

A supportive message to the King from Oliver at Cecil Gowing Infant School in Sprowston - Credit: Cecil Gowing Infant School

Oliver added: "I hope you have a long life."

A note from Cecil Gowing Infant School pupils Anya to King Charles III 

A note from Cecil Gowing Infant School pupils Anya to King Charles III - Credit: Cecil Gowing Infant School

Anya said: "We are sad the Queen has died."

The message to King Charles from Freddie at Cecil Gowing Infant School in Sprowston

The message to King Charles from Freddie at Cecil Gowing Infant School in Sprowston - Credit: Cecil Gowing Infant School

Most Read

  1. 1 See inside three-bedroom home with heated outdoor pool on sale for £400k
  2. 2 Aldi teases new store opening date after months of delays
  3. 3 Norwich's top-rated Indian restaurant undergoes huge refurbishment
  1. 4 Man hit by cars after A47 police stop in critical condition
  2. 5 Finalists for Norfolk's Pub of the Year 2022 revealed
  3. 6 Greek street food trailer a hit at retail park as it launches new menu 
  4. 7 Historic four-bed for sale on one of the most sought-after roads in Norwich
  5. 8 Couple's shock as brazen thief walks past window with THEIR stolen chairs
  6. 9 Bemused cyclists raise query over why there's a lamppost in new lane
  7. 10 A47 reopens after overnight closure following crash

Freddie said: "I hope you have a nice life."

The message from Sprowston student Declan to King Charles 

The message from Sprowston student Declan to King Charles - Credit: Cecil Gowing Infant School

Declan added: "I think you will make a good King."

And Charlotte said: "I hope you have a lovely life as the King."

Year 2 at Cecil Gowing Infant School with letters they have written for King Charles III.. Pictures

Year 2 at Cecil Gowing Infant School with letters they have written for King Charles III.. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The messages will be put in the school's reception for visitors and parents to read.

Year 2 at Cecil Gowing Infant School with letters they have written for King Charles III. Headteahc

Year 2 at Cecil Gowing Infant School with letters they have written for King Charles III. Headteahcer Isabell Stubbs with students, Declan, Ella, Ava and Joseph. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Headteacher Isabel Stubbs said: "It is a time of reflection and change and we look forward to our future with a King as our monarch. It is an important time in our history and one in which can all share the joyful as well as the moments of quiet reflection.

"The children at Cecil Gowing have often written letters to our royal family on special occasions and the last time we wrote was to send our kind wishes to Her Majesty on her Platinum Jubilee.

"Each child drew a picture of themselves, we wrote a letter together and were delighted when we received a reply.

The letter from the late Queen sent to Cecil Gowing Infant School in Norwich

The letter from the late Queen sent to Cecil Gowing Infant School thanking its staff and children for their letter to the late monarch on her Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Cecil Gowing Infant School

"On the day after we heard the sad news, I held an assembly and we remembered all the joyful moments of our Queen’s jubilee celebration.  

"We talked about the songs we sang and our playground street party and then drafted a letter to our King.  

"We welcomed him to the throne, sent our kind thoughts on the loss of his mama and wished him a long and happy life.

"We look forward to a visit to Norwich by the King and know it will be a memorable and happy occasion."


The Queen
King Charles III
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Chantry Place shopping centre, Norwich

Changing 'consumer behaviour' causes brand to leave city shopping centre

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Briony and Nick De'ath, the new owners of the Warwick Arms.

Restored Golden Triangle pub reopens to 'delighted' punters

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Niki Medlik, who works part-time at the Book Hive in Norwich which has been targeted over the weekend 

Vandalised shop cleared up thanks to help of 'lovely' strangers

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
JC_01_bomb_framinghamearl_sep22

Updated

Homes evacuated after gardener sparks bomb alert

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon