'You'll be a good King': City kids send messages of support to Charles
- Credit: Brittany Woodman
Children from a city infant school have written personal messages of support to King Charles III after reflecting on the death of the Queen.
Around 60 Year 2 pupils from Cecil Gowing Infant School in Falcon Road West, Sprowston, penned individual notes to the new monarch after the school wrote a letter to him, which will be sent to Buckingham Palace.
Willow said: "I hope you have fun being the King."
Nancy added: "Sorry your mummy died."
Sienna wrote: "Your mummy was really kind and you are kind too."
Oliver added: "I hope you have a long life."
Anya said: "We are sad the Queen has died."
Freddie said: "I hope you have a nice life."
Declan added: "I think you will make a good King."
And Charlotte said: "I hope you have a lovely life as the King."
The messages will be put in the school's reception for visitors and parents to read.
Headteacher Isabel Stubbs said: "It is a time of reflection and change and we look forward to our future with a King as our monarch. It is an important time in our history and one in which can all share the joyful as well as the moments of quiet reflection.
"The children at Cecil Gowing have often written letters to our royal family on special occasions and the last time we wrote was to send our kind wishes to Her Majesty on her Platinum Jubilee.
"Each child drew a picture of themselves, we wrote a letter together and were delighted when we received a reply.
"On the day after we heard the sad news, I held an assembly and we remembered all the joyful moments of our Queen’s jubilee celebration.
"We talked about the songs we sang and our playground street party and then drafted a letter to our King.
"We welcomed him to the throne, sent our kind thoughts on the loss of his mama and wished him a long and happy life.
"We look forward to a visit to Norwich by the King and know it will be a memorable and happy occasion."