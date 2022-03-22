Ambitious bid to make school's reception area eco-friendly

A school is embarking on a bold vision to transform part of its outdoor play area into an eco-friendly haven.

Cecil Gowing Infant School in Falcon Road West, Sprowston, wants to raise £10,000 through the Aviva Community project.

Since the online fundraiser started in March, just over £3,800 has been raised.

The new money will change the play area used by the two reception classes.

Headteacher Isabel Stubbs said: "Our main goal is to teach the children how to make small changes and provide them with the knowledge to look after the world we live in, throughout the school and beyond."

It is hoped the £10,000 will pay for a system to encourage children reuse water, move away from plastic to more sustainable resources, more litter pickers so pupils can learn about the importance of putting rubbish in the bin and a selection of waterproof suits to help children with outdoor learning.

To donate visit www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk/p/the-future-is-eco