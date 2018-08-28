Gallery

Cricket success, science experiements and pizza - can you spot your child in our School Report gallery?

It’s been another busy week in schools across the county and we’ve had lots of brilliant photos submitted for our School Report.

Students at St William’s Primary School have been trying foods from different countries as part of the school’s annual Food Festival. Norwich Lower School’s Year 1 pupils have been to Pizza Express to try some unusual and spicy ingredients.

Meanwhile, older pupils at Norwich School have been investigating the explosive properties of hydrogen at the school’s lunchtime science club. Fun has been had in science lessons at Hethersett Old Hall School where Year 2 children have been learning to make circuits and how plant matter can create electricity.

The largest number of Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall students have been selected for the Norfolk county cricket squads. Town Close School are proud to have had 18 students selected for the squads too. Students from Northgate High School, in Dereham, have qualified for places on the Mid Norfolk team for the Norfolk School’s Cross Country Championship.

There’s been work towards school productions too. Town Close School students have been set painting in preparation for the Year 4 production. All students at Glebe House School took part in a production of Porridge. Children at St Faith’s Primary School, in Norwich, were visited by the director and cast members of the NNOS production of Guy’s and Dolls at the Norwich Theatre Royal.

Can you spot your child in our gallery?

• Make sure you check out our School Report pages in the EDP and Norwich Evening News every Monday. To be featured in our School Report pages, please e-mail your photos to us at schoolphotos@archant.co.uk

Fairhaven Primary School won a a brand new Yamaha Clavinova (electric piano) after winning Global's national Make Some Noise Music day competition when they raised £225 for children in East Anglia and across the UK. Photo: Fairhaven Primary School Fairhaven Primary School won a a brand new Yamaha Clavinova (electric piano) after winning Global's national Make Some Noise Music day competition when they raised £225 for children in East Anglia and across the UK. Photo: Fairhaven Primary School

Fairhaven Primary School presented heidi Secker from Global radio with a a cheque for £140 for the Make Some Noise Charity. The money was raised from the retiring collection from the school’s Nativity play and donations from the staff in lieu of sending Christmas cards. Photo: Fairhaven Primary School Fairhaven Primary School presented heidi Secker from Global radio with a a cheque for £140 for the Make Some Noise Charity. The money was raised from the retiring collection from the school’s Nativity play and donations from the staff in lieu of sending Christmas cards. Photo: Fairhaven Primary School

Pupils from Fleggburgh CE Primary School receiving their ‘Plough Monday’ loaf of bread. The tradition dates back to 1527 to celebrate the start of the agricultural year. Photo: Fleggburgh CE Primary School Pupils from Fleggburgh CE Primary School receiving their ‘Plough Monday’ loaf of bread. The tradition dates back to 1527 to celebrate the start of the agricultural year. Photo: Fleggburgh CE Primary School

Year 5 and 6 pupils at Glebe House School put on a wonderful performance of ‘Porridge’. Every child had a part to play in this musical and dramatic feast! Photo: Glebe House School Year 5 and 6 pupils at Glebe House School put on a wonderful performance of ‘Porridge’. Every child had a part to play in this musical and dramatic feast! Photo: Glebe House School

The girls' hockey 1st XI team from Gresham�s School are celebrating following their success in reaching Round 4 of the England Hockey Investec Schools Tier 2 Championships. Photo: Gresham's School The girls' hockey 1st XI team from Gresham�s School are celebrating following their success in reaching Round 4 of the England Hockey Investec Schools Tier 2 Championships. Photo: Gresham's School

Year 5 students from Mulbarton Primary taking part in a ‘Stargazing’ evening at the school. Photo: Mulbarton Primary Year 5 students from Mulbarton Primary taking part in a ‘Stargazing’ evening at the school. Photo: Mulbarton Primary

Giraffe Class at Pakefield Primary School have been making telescopes. Photo: Pakefield Primary School Giraffe Class at Pakefield Primary School have been making telescopes. Photo: Pakefield Primary School

Budding engineers in Giraffe Class at Pakefield Primary School have been constructing the Playmobil that has been donated to the class. Photo: Pakefield Primary School Budding engineers in Giraffe Class at Pakefield Primary School have been constructing the Playmobil that has been donated to the class. Photo: Pakefield Primary School

St William's Primary School's annual Food Festival. Each year group chose a different country or culture to explore. Photo: St William's Primary School St William's Primary School's annual Food Festival. Each year group chose a different country or culture to explore. Photo: St William's Primary School

Year 2 at Hethersett Old Hall School have been learning how to build circuits. Photo: Hethersett Old Hall School Year 2 at Hethersett Old Hall School have been learning how to build circuits. Photo: Hethersett Old Hall School

Year 2 at Hethersett Old Hall School have been learning how to build circuits. They discovered that even plant matter can conduct electricity. Photo: Hethersett Old Hall School Year 2 at Hethersett Old Hall School have been learning how to build circuits. They discovered that even plant matter can conduct electricity. Photo: Hethersett Old Hall School

Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall has 26 pupils taking part in the qualifying tournament of the Delancey UK Schools Chess Challenge. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall has 26 pupils taking part in the qualifying tournament of the Delancey UK Schools Chess Challenge. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

The largest number of Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall pupils to date has been selected for the Norfolk County Cricket squads. 14 pupils were successful in this year’s county trials. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall The largest number of Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall pupils to date has been selected for the Norfolk County Cricket squads. 14 pupils were successful in this year’s county trials. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Norwich High School for Girls prep students enjoying a residential trip to Burwell House in Cambridge. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls Norwich High School for Girls prep students enjoying a residential trip to Burwell House in Cambridge. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls

Catherine from Norwich High School for Girls won second prize at the Norfolk County Music Competition. Well done to Elin and Frederica for two fantastic performances. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls Catherine from Norwich High School for Girls won second prize at the Norfolk County Music Competition. Well done to Elin and Frederica for two fantastic performances. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls

Norwich School pupils were excited to investigate the explosive properties of hydrogen at the school�s lunch time science club. Photo: Norwich School/Hannah Hutchins Norwich School pupils were excited to investigate the explosive properties of hydrogen at the school�s lunch time science club. Photo: Norwich School/Hannah Hutchins

Norwich Lower School pupils in Year 1 enjoyed trying some unusual and spicy ingredients at Pizza Express. Photo: Norwich Lower School Norwich Lower School pupils in Year 1 enjoyed trying some unusual and spicy ingredients at Pizza Express. Photo: Norwich Lower School

Last week in Reception at Queen's Hill Primary School, the focus Growth Mindset was curiosity. The children were being very curious asking lots of questions about volcanoes. Photo: Queen's Hill Primary School Last week in Reception at Queen's Hill Primary School, the focus Growth Mindset was curiosity. The children were being very curious asking lots of questions about volcanoes. Photo: Queen's Hill Primary School

The children of St Faiths’ C of E Primary School were visited by professional director Chris Cumming and other cast members of this year’s NNOS production of Guys and Dolls at the Theatre Royal. Photo: St Faiths’ C of E Primary School The children of St Faiths’ C of E Primary School were visited by professional director Chris Cumming and other cast members of this year’s NNOS production of Guys and Dolls at the Theatre Royal. Photo: St Faiths’ C of E Primary School

Town Close School Reception children thoroughly enjoyed a letter hunt through the School woods. Photo: Town Close School Town Close School Reception children thoroughly enjoyed a letter hunt through the School woods. Photo: Town Close School

Town Close School Art Club were busy creating some fantastic scenery in readiness for the Year 4 production. Photo: Town Close School Town Close School Art Club were busy creating some fantastic scenery in readiness for the Year 4 production. Photo: Town Close School