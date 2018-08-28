Gallery

Sailing, rockets and operas - can you spot your child in our School Report gallery?

Norwich Lower School pupils had a visit from Author Victoria Haddon last week, they especially enjoyed her two dogs visiting as well who feature in her book �Hector�s Wheels�. Picture: Norwich School/Hannah Hutchins Norwich School/Hannah Hutchins

Sailing trips, rockets and operas - it’s been a busy week at our schools.

Year 5 at The Albert Pye School have been learning about how Beccles has changed since the 1940's. They found out what it was like to be evacuated. Picture: The Albert Pye School Year 5 at The Albert Pye School have been learning about how Beccles has changed since the 1940's. They found out what it was like to be evacuated. Picture: The Albert Pye School

It may be the start of a new term but our School Report is certainly action packed.

Pupils from Gorleston’s Ormiston Venture Academy have been on a sailing trip, while Freddy Temple from Gresham’s School, in Holt, has competed in the U14 Super Giant Slalom at the Anglo Scottish Ski Championships in Italy.

Back in Norfolk, children at Howard Junior School, in King’s Lynn, have been making rockets and pupils at Sacred Heart School, in Swaffham, have performed an opera, Poor Eli, about a young mute boy.

There’s been new playground equipment installed at Spixworth Infant School and Norwich High School for Girls have welcomed a new arrival, Casper the dog.

Congratulations to Freddy Temple from Gresham’s Prep who came 4th in the U14 Super Giant Slalom at the Anglo Scottish Ski Championships which were held in Italy. Freddy trains at the Norfolk Snowsports Club in Trowse and is a member of The Cross Collective team run by Jake Richardson. Picture: Matt Birch Congratulations to Freddy Temple from Gresham’s Prep who came 4th in the U14 Super Giant Slalom at the Anglo Scottish Ski Championships which were held in Italy. Freddy trains at the Norfolk Snowsports Club in Trowse and is a member of The Cross Collective team run by Jake Richardson. Picture: Matt Birch

Meanwhile, Queen’s Hill Primary School children, in Costessey, have been reading with the school dogs and Norwich School was visited by author Victoria Haddon and her dogs who star in her book.

Pupils at Howard Junior School with the rockets they have made. Picture: Howard Junior School Pupils at Howard Junior School with the rockets they have made. Picture: Howard Junior School

Can you spot your child in our gallery?

Year 4 students at Old Buckenham Primary School have been making mini-beast homes. Picture: Old Buckenham Primary School and Nursery Year 4 students at Old Buckenham Primary School have been making mini-beast homes. Picture: Old Buckenham Primary School and Nursery

Year 1 students at Old Buckenham Primary School were learning how to balance sticks and make structures as part of their outside learning time. Picture: Old Buckenham Primary School and Nursery Year 1 students at Old Buckenham Primary School were learning how to balance sticks and make structures as part of their outside learning time. Picture: Old Buckenham Primary School and Nursery

Students from Ormiston Venture Academy went on a sailing trip with the Tall Ships Youth Trust. Picture: Ormiston Venture Academy Students from Ormiston Venture Academy went on a sailing trip with the Tall Ships Youth Trust. Picture: Ormiston Venture Academy

Sacred Heart School's performance of Poor Eli - an opera about a young mute boy - written by the school's music teacher Miss Charlie Williams. Picture: Mr Rod Glenister/Sacred Heart School Sacred Heart School's performance of Poor Eli - an opera about a young mute boy - written by the school's music teacher Miss Charlie Williams. Picture: Mr Rod Glenister/Sacred Heart School

Students from the College of West Anglia's King’s Lynn and Wisbech campuses braved the cold to clean two of Norfolk’s beaches. Picture: College of West Anglia Students from the College of West Anglia's King’s Lynn and Wisbech campuses braved the cold to clean two of Norfolk’s beaches. Picture: College of West Anglia

Luke Cartledge from the Norwich Theatre Royal's pantomime led dance and drama lessons at Arden Grove Infant and Nursery School. Picture: Sarah Fitzpatrick Luke Cartledge from the Norwich Theatre Royal's pantomime led dance and drama lessons at Arden Grove Infant and Nursery School. Picture: Sarah Fitzpatrick

Students at Harford Manor School ten-pin bowling. Picture: Harford Manor School Students at Harford Manor School ten-pin bowling. Picture: Harford Manor School

In Our Good Books: Nine Year 7 pupils at Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall have been selected to be School librarians. Picture: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall In Our Good Books: Nine Year 7 pupils at Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall have been selected to be School librarians. Picture: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall