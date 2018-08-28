Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Sailing, rockets and operas - can you spot your child in our School Report gallery?

PUBLISHED: 07:00 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:33 15 January 2019

Norwich Lower School pupils had a visit from Author Victoria Haddon last week, they especially enjoyed her two dogs visiting as well who feature in her book �Hector�s Wheels�. Picture: Norwich School/Hannah Hutchins

Norwich Lower School pupils had a visit from Author Victoria Haddon last week, they especially enjoyed her two dogs visiting as well who feature in her book �Hector�s Wheels�. Picture: Norwich School/Hannah Hutchins

Norwich School/Hannah Hutchins

Sailing trips, rockets and operas - it’s been a busy week at our schools.

Year 5 at The Albert Pye School have been learning about how Beccles has changed since the 1940's. They found out what it was like to be evacuated. Picture: The Albert Pye SchoolYear 5 at The Albert Pye School have been learning about how Beccles has changed since the 1940's. They found out what it was like to be evacuated. Picture: The Albert Pye School

It may be the start of a new term but our School Report is certainly action packed.

Year 5 at The Albert Pye School have been learning about how Beccles has changed since the 1940's. They found out what it was like to be evacuated. Picture: The Albert Pye SchoolYear 5 at The Albert Pye School have been learning about how Beccles has changed since the 1940's. They found out what it was like to be evacuated. Picture: The Albert Pye School

Pupils from Gorleston’s Ormiston Venture Academy have been on a sailing trip, while Freddy Temple from Gresham’s School, in Holt, has competed in the U14 Super Giant Slalom at the Anglo Scottish Ski Championships in Italy.

Year 5 at The Albert Pye School have been learning about how Beccles has changed since the 1940's. They found out what it was like to be evacuated. Picture: The Albert Pye SchoolYear 5 at The Albert Pye School have been learning about how Beccles has changed since the 1940's. They found out what it was like to be evacuated. Picture: The Albert Pye School

Back in Norfolk, children at Howard Junior School, in King’s Lynn, have been making rockets and pupils at Sacred Heart School, in Swaffham, have performed an opera, Poor Eli, about a young mute boy.

Year 5 at The Albert Pye School have been learning about how Beccles has changed since the 1940's. They found out what it was like to be evacuated. Picture: The Albert Pye SchoolYear 5 at The Albert Pye School have been learning about how Beccles has changed since the 1940's. They found out what it was like to be evacuated. Picture: The Albert Pye School

There’s been new playground equipment installed at Spixworth Infant School and Norwich High School for Girls have welcomed a new arrival, Casper the dog.

Congratulations to Freddy Temple from Gresham’s Prep who came 4th in the U14 Super Giant Slalom at the Anglo Scottish Ski Championships which were held in Italy. Freddy trains at the Norfolk Snowsports Club in Trowse and is a member of The Cross Collective team run by Jake Richardson. Picture: Matt BirchCongratulations to Freddy Temple from Gresham’s Prep who came 4th in the U14 Super Giant Slalom at the Anglo Scottish Ski Championships which were held in Italy. Freddy trains at the Norfolk Snowsports Club in Trowse and is a member of The Cross Collective team run by Jake Richardson. Picture: Matt Birch

Meanwhile, Queen’s Hill Primary School children, in Costessey, have been reading with the school dogs and Norwich School was visited by author Victoria Haddon and her dogs who star in her book.

Pupils at Howard Junior School with the rockets they have made. Picture: Howard Junior SchoolPupils at Howard Junior School with the rockets they have made. Picture: Howard Junior School

Can you spot your child in our gallery?

Year 4 students at Old Buckenham Primary School have been making mini-beast homes. Picture: Old Buckenham Primary School and NurseryYear 4 students at Old Buckenham Primary School have been making mini-beast homes. Picture: Old Buckenham Primary School and Nursery

• Make sure you check out our School Report pages in the EDP and Norwich Evening News every Monday. To be featured in our School Report pages, please e-mail your photos to us at schoolphotos@archant.co.uk

Year 1 students at Old Buckenham Primary School were learning how to balance sticks and make structures as part of their outside learning time. Picture: Old Buckenham Primary School and NurseryYear 1 students at Old Buckenham Primary School were learning how to balance sticks and make structures as part of their outside learning time. Picture: Old Buckenham Primary School and Nursery

Students from Ormiston Venture Academy went on a sailing trip with the Tall Ships Youth Trust. Picture: Ormiston Venture AcademyStudents from Ormiston Venture Academy went on a sailing trip with the Tall Ships Youth Trust. Picture: Ormiston Venture Academy

Students from Ormiston Venture Academy went on a sailing trip with the Tall Ships Youth Trust. Picture: Ormiston Venture AcademyStudents from Ormiston Venture Academy went on a sailing trip with the Tall Ships Youth Trust. Picture: Ormiston Venture Academy

Students from Ormiston Venture Academy went on a sailing trip with the Tall Ships Youth Trust. Picture: Ormiston Venture AcademyStudents from Ormiston Venture Academy went on a sailing trip with the Tall Ships Youth Trust. Picture: Ormiston Venture Academy

Sacred Heart School's performance of Poor Eli - an opera about a young mute boy - written by the school's music teacher Miss Charlie Williams. Picture: Mr Rod Glenister/Sacred Heart SchoolSacred Heart School's performance of Poor Eli - an opera about a young mute boy - written by the school's music teacher Miss Charlie Williams. Picture: Mr Rod Glenister/Sacred Heart School

Sacred Heart School's performance of Poor Eli - an opera about a young mute boy - written by the school's music teacher Miss Charlie Williams. Picture: Mr Rod Glenister/Sacred Heart SchoolSacred Heart School's performance of Poor Eli - an opera about a young mute boy - written by the school's music teacher Miss Charlie Williams. Picture: Mr Rod Glenister/Sacred Heart School

Sacred Heart School's performance of Poor Eli - an opera about a young mute boy - written by the school's music teacher Miss Charlie Williams. Picture: Mr Rod Glenister/Sacred Heart SchoolSacred Heart School's performance of Poor Eli - an opera about a young mute boy - written by the school's music teacher Miss Charlie Williams. Picture: Mr Rod Glenister/Sacred Heart School

Sacred Heart School's performance of Poor Eli - an opera about a young mute boy - written by the school's music teacher Miss Charlie Williams. Picture: Mr Rod Glenister/Sacred Heart SchoolSacred Heart School's performance of Poor Eli - an opera about a young mute boy - written by the school's music teacher Miss Charlie Williams. Picture: Mr Rod Glenister/Sacred Heart School

Sacred Heart School's performance of Poor Eli - an opera about a young mute boy - written by the school's music teacher Miss Charlie Williams. Picture: Mr Rod Glenister/Sacred Heart SchoolSacred Heart School's performance of Poor Eli - an opera about a young mute boy - written by the school's music teacher Miss Charlie Williams. Picture: Mr Rod Glenister/Sacred Heart School

Students from the College of West Anglia's King’s Lynn and Wisbech campuses braved the cold to clean two of Norfolk’s beaches. Picture: College of West AngliaStudents from the College of West Anglia's King’s Lynn and Wisbech campuses braved the cold to clean two of Norfolk’s beaches. Picture: College of West Anglia

Luke Cartledge from the Norwich Theatre Royal's pantomime led dance and drama lessons at Arden Grove Infant and Nursery School. Picture: Sarah FitzpatrickLuke Cartledge from the Norwich Theatre Royal's pantomime led dance and drama lessons at Arden Grove Infant and Nursery School. Picture: Sarah Fitzpatrick

Students at Harford Manor School ten-pin bowling. Picture: Harford Manor SchoolStudents at Harford Manor School ten-pin bowling. Picture: Harford Manor School

Students at Harford Manor School ten-pin bowling. Picture: Harford Manor SchoolStudents at Harford Manor School ten-pin bowling. Picture: Harford Manor School

Students at Harford Manor School ten-pin bowling. Picture: Harford Manor SchoolStudents at Harford Manor School ten-pin bowling. Picture: Harford Manor School

In Our Good Books: Nine Year 7 pupils at Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall have been selected to be School librarians. Picture: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham HallIn Our Good Books: Nine Year 7 pupils at Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall have been selected to be School librarians. Picture: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Count on us for Sumdog Success: Pupils from Year 3 to 5 at Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall took part in both regional and national Sumdog online maths contests with some outstanding results. Picture: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham HallCount on us for Sumdog Success: Pupils from Year 3 to 5 at Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall took part in both regional and national Sumdog online maths contests with some outstanding results. Picture: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Most Read

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Tributes to The Talk’s John Fisher who has died aged 76

John Fisher was best known for his time running The Talk on Oak Street, which he took on from his late father Geoff Fisher in the 1970s. Photo: Adrian Judd

Strictly stars bringing Here Come The Boys tour to Norwich

Aljaž ŠKorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez are bringing Here Come the Boys to Norwich

Men who carried out fraud targeting Roys of Wroxham ordered to pay back £1,500

Malaki Morgan, 31, targeted Roys of Wroxham over a period of months in 2016. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Tim Krul has the last word with the boo boys

Tim Krul helped Norwich City gain a point at The Hawthorns on Saturday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Two men charged over Norfolk armed robberies

Two men have been charged over armed robberies in Norwich and Attleborough. Picture: Archant

A day in the life of homelessness in Norwich

Homelessness in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Sailing, rockets and operas - can you spot your child in our School Report gallery?

Norwich Lower School pupils had a visit from Author Victoria Haddon last week, they especially enjoyed her two dogs visiting as well who feature in her book �Hector�s Wheels�. Picture: Norwich School/Hannah Hutchins

Unbeaten run enters the record books as Canaries continue as Championship away day kings

Jordan Rhodes's equaliser at West Brom extended Norwich City's unbeaten away league run to 12 games Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists