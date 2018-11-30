Britain’s Got Talent finalists back courses to help kids bring out their inner rock star

Children from the Young Musicians Live programme in Norwich, which is being supported by Britain's Got Talent father and son duo Tim and Jack Goodacre. Picture: Young Musicians Live Young Musicians Live

Two Britain’s Got Talent finalists are helping children in Norwich to discover their inner rock star.

Jack Goodacre performing in Norwich. He and father Tim are supporting a children's music programme in the city. Picture: Submitted Jack Goodacre performing in Norwich. He and father Tim are supporting a children's music programme in the city. Picture: Submitted

Norwich-based father and son duo Tim and Jack Goodacre are working with Young Musicians Live, a company which offers intensive music courses to children aged 11 to 17.

At the end of the week-long courses the musicians have the chance to perform live on stage for family and friends for a real gig experience.

Local musician Lee Tallowin, founder of Young Musicians Live, feels the courses have more relevance than ever as creative subjects suffer at the hands of school funding cuts.

A recent survey of 1,200 schools around the country found 90pc were making budget cuts to subjects such as music, drama and art.

The Children’s Society says that music in particular can have a positive effect on young people’s mental health, emotional development, creativity and self-confidence.

Mr Tallowin said: “Music sparks creativity, taps into emotions and helps young people to understand their own being. It has a powerful ability to help children stay mentally healthy and create a great sense of passion and commitment.

“My own experience and love for music as a drummer means that for me the music comes first, and I want to give these children the tools to be able to develop and grow as I have.”

The courses take place at Access to Music in Norwich and include drums, bass, guitar, keyboard and vocal lessons from top local players and teachers. The next course runs from April 8 to 12 2019, with a live show on April 14.