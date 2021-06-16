News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Education

New motto inspires Norwich school pupils to help local community

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 10:34 AM June 16, 2021   
Helen Plowman, headteacher of Bluebell Primary School in Norwich

Helen Plowman, headteacher of Bluebell Primary School in Norwich, where pupils have undertaken community tasks including litter picking. - Credit: Yare Education Trust

Pupils have put their school’s new motto into practice by helping members of their local community. 

Youngsters from Bluebell Primary School in Norwich have undertaken community-minded tasks including writing cards for local care home residents, litter picking, helping dig allotments and making bird boxes after being inspired by the school’s new vision “being kind to ourselves, each other and our world”.

Headteacher Helen Plowman, has been at the school since September, decided a new vision was needed to bring the school community together.

She said: “Being kind is especially important in the current world. Families, children and staff have all had a challenging and different year in one way or another.

Pupils at Bluebell Primary School in Norwich, have undertaken community tasks including helping wildlife.

Pupils at Bluebell Primary School in Norwich, have undertaken community tasks including helping wildlife. - Credit: Yare Education Trust

“It is more important than ever that children learn how to be kind to themselves, to look after their own mental health.

You may also want to watch:

“We are a diverse school population, with lots of different languages being spoken at home, and it is so important that we are kind to everyone, celebrating our uniqueness and differences.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Reaction to plans for new Norwich Block entertainment venue
  2. 2 Man charged with attempted murder after serious Norwich assault
  3. 3 Costa Coffee to close Norwich high street cafe
  1. 4 New 170-place school likely to get go-ahead
  2. 5 Excitement as city pub reopens after 18-month closure
  3. 6 ‘Burglars will think twice’ - Police hand out security kits to 4,000 homes
  4. 7 Mural replaces empty unit hoardings on 'sad' looking street
  5. 8 Nut allergy fears spark battle for 'landmark' walnut tree
  6. 9 Pupils demand cycle lane as NDR sends 1200 cars their way during rush hour
  7. 10 Tributes pour in for 'much loved lady' after body found
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A man is in a critical condition after he was assaulted in St Andrews Street, Norwich, on Sunday, June 13. 

Norfolk Live

Man in critical condition after Norwich assault

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
The signs appeared last week on the Jack Wills London Street store

Norwich's Jack Wills store to close

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
England fans celebrating at The Arena in Norwich during England's 1-0 win over Croatia.

Video

In pictures: England fans enjoy Euro 2020 win at Norwich fan park

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
The team at The Earlham pub, which has just opened in Norwich.

Video

'People love it' - Landlady opens second pub in Earlham Road

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus