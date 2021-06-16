New motto inspires Norwich school pupils to help local community
- Credit: Yare Education Trust
Pupils have put their school’s new motto into practice by helping members of their local community.
Youngsters from Bluebell Primary School in Norwich have undertaken community-minded tasks including writing cards for local care home residents, litter picking, helping dig allotments and making bird boxes after being inspired by the school’s new vision “being kind to ourselves, each other and our world”.
Headteacher Helen Plowman, has been at the school since September, decided a new vision was needed to bring the school community together.
She said: “Being kind is especially important in the current world. Families, children and staff have all had a challenging and different year in one way or another.
“It is more important than ever that children learn how to be kind to themselves, to look after their own mental health.
“We are a diverse school population, with lots of different languages being spoken at home, and it is so important that we are kind to everyone, celebrating our uniqueness and differences.”
