Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Video

Norwich’s Lego therapy bus is going on the road in new partnership

PUBLISHED: 11:52 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:10 04 January 2019

Amy Eleftheriades, who runs the Block Bus. She has started a new partnership with Norwich charity The Hamlet to provide Lego therapy sessions with the bus. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Amy Eleftheriades, who runs the Block Bus. She has started a new partnership with Norwich charity The Hamlet to provide Lego therapy sessions with the bus. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

A bus which uses Lego to help children who struggle with communication is on the road for a new run of sessions.

The Block Bus will offering its special brand of therapy at The Hamlet, a charity which supports children and young adults with complex needs at two centres in Norwich.

The sessions at the charity’s Johnson Place site will teach social, communication and teamwork skills using Lego and other tools.

The therapy bus was launched at the 2017 Norwich Science Festival at the Forum by Alpha Inclusion and Communication, which helps improve the communication skills and social interactions of high-functioning children and young people with autism.

The company’s boss Amy Eleftheriades plans to use the Block Bus as a mobile classroom to provide specialised sessions for children with autism and related learning difficulties, helping schools to overcome funding shortages in special educational needs provision.

The Block Bus, outside the Forum in Norwich, for Norwich Science Festival. Picture: ANTONY KELLYThe Block Bus, outside the Forum in Norwich, for Norwich Science Festival. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Of the new partnership with The Hamlet, she said: “We met and chatted about how both organisations work and realised that our attitudes and ethos are very similar.

“It made sense for The Block Bus to be based at the Hamlet so we could pool our expertise and resources and be accessible to children and young people in and around Norwich.

“We’re very excited about getting started and seeing what we can achieve together.”

At the launch of the Block Bus in October Ms Eleftheriades said: “Doing the Lego therapy engages everyone, and it uses skills everyone needs in the workplace.

The Block Bus, outside the Forum in Norwich, for Norwich Science Festival. Picture: ANTONY KELLYThe Block Bus, outside the Forum in Norwich, for Norwich Science Festival. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

“The public sector, with its funding cuts, cannot afford all the things it wants. We can sell these services to businesses to put resources back into the community.”

The Hamlet supports more than 500 families each year in Norfolk and North Suffolk and offers services for children including an art sensory room and sensory garden.

The Block Bus sessions at its Johnson Place site, which will run in a six-week block, will take place on Thursday afternoons and are open to children aged four to 16.

Alpha Inclusion and Communication is currently accepting referrals from schools, parents and carers, and health and social care professionals.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘Come drink us dry!’ Golden triangle pub calls on people to visit before it closes

Open for business: The team at The York Tavern in Norwich are encouraging customers to visit the pub before it closes on Friday. Picture: Staff

Pub fundraises for family of Norwich veteran killed on A140

The Boundary pub is holding a fundraising event for Anthony Glover in Norwich Pictures: Adrian Judd

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explanation? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Most Read

St Albans reacts to the cancellation of Meraki Christmas Festival

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Is this short video proof of a big cat around St Albans?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police called to antisocial behaviour in Harpenden on New Year’s Eve

#includeImage($article, 225)

St Albans Polar Bear Plunge smashes records for fundraising and attendance

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club

Stabbing victim who fled attack scene admitted to hospital

Officers, including two dog units were called to Goodman Square at around 5pm on Thursday following reports a person had been stabbed. Picture: Staff

The secret Little Switzerland hidden away in the Norfolk Broads

An image showing the High and Low bridge at Little Switzerland, dated 1907. Photo: Museum of the Broads and the Marlpit Community Magazine

Running column: Where would running be without the wonder of parkrun, asks Mark Armstrong?

Action from Thetford parkrun on New Year's Day. Photo: Geoffrey Herschell

Kate Robbins remembers the 1980s ahead of Norwich trip

Kate Robbins is appearing in Club Tropicana at Norwich Theatre Royal (C) submitted
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists