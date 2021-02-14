News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Lockdown and a bus called Ernie inspire teacher’s children’s book

Simon Parkin

Published: 2:51 PM February 14, 2021   
Norwich teacher Wendy Davison who has used lockdown to publish a children's book.

Norwich teacher Wendy Davison who has used lockdown to publish a children's book based around the adventures of a bus called Ernie in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Restoring a bus called Ernie has proved the inspiration to a Norwich teacher who has used lockdown to fulfil a lifelong dream of publishing a children’s book.

When Wendy Davison, 50, and her husband Rupert turned their beloved big blue Mercedes bus into a travelling home from home they dreamt of venturing far and wide. 

Ernie's Journey, a book published in lockdown by Norwich teacher Wendy Davison.

Ernie's Journey, a book published in lockdown by Norwich teacher Wendy Davison. - Credit: Danielle Booden

But struck home bound in lockdown it has instead proved to be the inspiration for the Bignold Primary School teacher’s book Ernie’s Journey. 

She said: “During these difficult Covid times I have had some extra time on my hands and decided to try and make a long term dream of mine come true. 

Ernie the big blue bus restored by Norwich teacher Wendy Davison and her husband Rupert which has inspired the story of her first children's book.

Ernie the big blue bus restored by Norwich teacher Wendy Davison and her husband Rupert which has inspired the story of her first children's book. - Credit: Wendy Davison

“As a teacher I am passionate about children's education and the power of reading. 

“I've always dreamed of creating my own children's book and one day I started to put down some ideas.”

Ernie's Journey, a book published in lockdown by Norwich teacher Wendy Davison. Picture: Danielle Bo

Ernie's Journey, a book published in lockdown by Norwich teacher Wendy Davison. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Ernie seemed an obvious character to feature in a story that follows the big bus on a children's rhyming adventure story through Norwich, which celebrates local history and has a hidden Canary on every page.

Mrs Davison, who has been a teacher for 28 years and has three grown up children, created the story and drawings featured in the book which has now been published

Ernie's Journey, a book published in lockdown by Norwich teacher Wendy Davison.

Ernie's Journey, a book published in lockdown by Norwich teacher Wendy Davison. - Credit: Danielle Booden

“My enjoyment grew and grew and I started doodling and illustrated my story,” she said. 

“I’m not an artist, but I persevered and had many happy hours drawing, painting ,thinking and researching how to improve my skills. Although my computer skills are generally quite basic, I muddled through and used photoshop to improve my designs. 

Norwich teacher Wendy Davison

Wendy Davison has been a teacher at Bignold Primary School in Norwich for eight years. - Credit: Danielle Booden

“Eventually family and friends encouraged me to publish my book and again, I self taught myself to learn how to do this.”

The book has proved a huge hit with pupils.“Reading it in storytime they absolutely loved it,” she said. 

“I think that is why the children have liked it so much because they can relate to the places. 

Norwich teacher Wendy Davison and her husband Rupert hoped to travel in their restored bus but have been homebound due to lockdown. 

Norwich teacher Wendy Davison and her husband Rupert hoped to travel in their restored bus but have been homebound due to lockdown. - Credit: Wendy Davison

“They get a lot from it to think ‘wow, my teacher was able to do that’.” 

The book has proved such a hit there could be a second story based around Ernie’s adventures to Norfolk’s beaches.

