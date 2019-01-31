Biologist and broadcaster Ben Garrod is UEA’s newest professor

Award-winning broadcaster Ben Garrod has been appointed to the role of professor of evolutionary biology and science engagement at the University of East Anglia. Picture: BBC BBC

Award-winning broadcaster Ben Garrod has joined the staff at the University of East Anglia (UEA) in a brand new role.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Great Yarmouth-born biologist, conservationist and author has been appointed professor of evolutionary biology and science engagement at the Norwich university.

Mr Garrod regularly appears as a science presenter on BBC TV programmes ranging from The One Show and Springwatch to documentary series Secrets of Bones and Attenborough and the Giant Dinosaur.

Over the past decade he has lived and worked around the world, mainly within great ape conservation, spending several years in central Africa developing and managing a chimpanzee conservation field site for the renowned chimpanzee scientist Dr Jane Goodall.

He holds a bachelor of science degree in animal behaviour from Anglia Ruskin University, a masters degree in wild animal biology from the Royal Veterinary College and a PhD from University College London and the Zoological Society of London.

The new role of professor of evolutionary biology and science engagement at UEA includes teaching undergraduate students and has a strong focus on engaging with the public to inform people about UEA’s research.

Mr Garrod, who will take up the role on February 1, said he was “pleased to be part of the UEA team”.

“Bringing a strong narrative to research helps bring science alive and can inspire everyone from governments to school children. I want to help show how UEA combines world-leading research, brilliant students and a second-to-none location in reaching every level of our local, national and global community. I can’t wait to get started,” he said.

UEA vice-chancellor Prof David Richardson said: “We are delighted to welcome Ben Garrod to UEA‘s academic community.

“This is an exciting new role for UEA and Ben is a gifted storyteller with a real passion for science engagement and outreach. His experience in the field is second to none and I’m sure he will help inspire today’s students and the wider public with the stories behind our brilliant UEA research.”

Mr Garrod is a a patron to the Norwich Science Festival and the Youth STEMM Awards, as well as an ambassador for the Norfolk Wildlife Trust.

He is currently filming a new science series with the BBC.