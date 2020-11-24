Search

England rugby star’s charity recognises school that’s ‘haven’ for bullied children

PUBLISHED: 15:23 24 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:23 24 November 2020

Red Balloon Norwich which has won a Ben Cohen StandUp Foundation award for its support for bullied children. Picture: Mike Abrahams (posed by models)

©Mike Abrahams

A Norwich school supporting children traumatised by bullying has been named charity of the year by a foundation set up by former England rugby international Ben Cohen.

Heather Jolly, head of centre at Red Balloon Norwich. Picture: Red BalloonHeather Jolly, head of centre at Red Balloon Norwich. Picture: Red Balloon

Red Balloon is a network of small academic and therapeutic centres for children who cannot go to school anymore because of bullying, mental health problems or some other trauma in their lives.

It scooped the honour in the Ben Cohen StandUp Foundation Champions Awards for “amazing people who work tirelessly to help stop bullying and to recognise them for their strength in what can be extremely challenging environments”.

Rugby star Ben Cohen playing for England in 2003. His foundation is dedicated to raising awareness of bullying. Picture: AP Photo/Mark BakerRugby star Ben Cohen playing for England in 2003. His foundation is dedicated to raising awareness of bullying. Picture: AP Photo/Mark Baker

MORE: GCSE success for youngsters at Red Balloon school for bullied children

Heather Jolly, head of centre at Red Balloon Norwich, an alternative to school where children can resume their studies and rebuild self-esteem, said: “Bullying can blight children’s lives to the extent that they simply refuse to go to school; sometimes for months, if not years.

“They then run the risk of missing their education, losing all self-confidence, developing mental health problems and failing to find their place in the world.

“We are absolutely chuffed to bits to receive this Charity of Year Award, and I’d like to say a huge congratulations to all my wonderful colleagues – the teachers, instructors, mentors, our housekeeper and others who make Red Balloon Norwich the amazing haven it is.”

The Ben Cohen StandUp Foundation started in 2012 by the former rugby union international and Strictly star is dedicated to raising awareness of bullying and raising funds to support those doing real-world work to eradicate it.

