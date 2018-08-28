‘It’s a matter of time before a child is seriously injured’ - Primary school vows to fix ‘dangerous’ parking problem

The new Rosecroft Primary School at Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A primary school, whose parking system has been branded “lethal” by parents, has vowed to introduce new safety measures.

Head, Lucy Wayman, at the Rosecroft Primary School at Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Head, Lucy Wayman, at the Rosecroft Primary School at Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Parents at Rosecroft Primary School, Attleborough, have criticised drivers for parking anti-socially on London Road, resulting in poor visibility on pedestrian crossings and paths being mounted by speeding vehicles.

Dan Osbourne, who has two children at the school, started an online petition calling for action to be taken to improve safety.

He said: “We cross London Road each morning and have seen several near misses and I think we should take action. It’s only a matter of time before a child is killed or seriously injured.”

So far the petition has been signed by 106 people in the week since it went live.

Cars parked along the path on London Road, Attleborough, near Rosecroft Primary. Photo: Bethany Wales Cars parked along the path on London Road, Attleborough, near Rosecroft Primary. Photo: Bethany Wales

Lucy Wayman, headteacher at Rosecroft, said she agreed the situation was far from ideal.

The head confirmed Norfolk County Council had agreed to install a knee high railing and double yellow lines along the front of the school to tackle dangerous parking but as yet a date had not been decided.

She said: “I understand parents’ frustration because I’m frustrated too, but with new builds these things take time.

“Anti-social parking has been a big problem and unfortunately I don’t have the authority to challenge drivers because they aren’t doing anything illegal.

“The changes are happening but it is taking longer than we hoped.”

Norfolk County Council said a job number had been assigned and the work was being treated as a priority.

Mr Osbourne said as well as tackling parking issues, traffic calming measures should be introduced to slow vehicles down.

The school is in a 20mph zone. Parents at Rosecroft said they often saw drivers exceeding 40mph.

Norfolk County Council said they would review the situation after the planned measures were in place to see if further action was needed.

Rosecroft Primary School opened in January 2018 when Attleborough Infant became an all through primary to accommodate the town’s growing population.

Parents react

Brenda Webb, Bressingham said: “A lot of us have ended up parking near the school because we have other little ones to pick up from different nurseries and we need our cars close by to get there in time.

“It’s difficult and how you fix it I don’t know.”

Sue Glover, Attleborough, said: “I’m really happy to hear the council is going to take it seriously and do something about it because it is dangerous at the moment.”

David Bear, Attleborough, said: “It’s muddy and a lot of people try to park on the grass verges, wheel spin because they can’t get up and it’s a matter of time before an accident happens. It’s ridiculous.”

Daniel Suggett, Attleborough, said: “A lot of parents drive in and I don’t know where they’re meant to park. They end up outside the school because it’s not fair to fill up the estates with parking.”