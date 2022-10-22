High school defends decision to put cameras in student toilets

A camera in the toilets at Hellesdon High School. Pictured inset is principal Tom Rolfe - Credit: Contributed

A city high school has justified why it has installed cameras monitoring students in the communal spaces of its toilet facilities.

Cameras were installed in Hellesdon High School's toilets a "number of years ago to ensure the safety of all pupils".

However a parent of one student said their daughter "hates" the cameras.

Hellesdon High School principal, Tom Rolfe, explained that the cameras were also installed to prevent incidents of vandalism.

Mr Rolfe said: "Students are aware of the cameras in communal spaces and we also have notices on display reminding them CCTV is in operation.

"The cameras only point to the entrance and sink areas and do not capture the cubicle areas to ensure students have privacy."

The school has offered to speak to concerned parents directly to provide reassurance.

He added: "We have a medical room and a first aid area with appropriate facilities to ensure privacy and to provide support. The school also has a number of gender neutral and disabled toilets which all pupils can access should they need to."

Part of the Wensum Trust, made up of eleven schools, the education leader added the "decision on cameras is down to individual schools".

But the anonymous parent at the school said they were "sickened" by the cameras.

They explained: "My daughter had a period accident and couldn't clean herself up because of where the camera is placed. She felt like she was being watched.

"If the school is doing it for reasons like bad behaviour then they should have teachers standing outside the doors. I don't want my child being watched.

"How do we know who's watching?"

Girls Out Loud is a UK social enterprise which aims to inspire girls to believe in themselves and to improve their emotional resilience.

Jane Kenyon is the founder and chief executive, and said: "While I can understand the parent and young girl feeling uncomfortable about this, schools are also under intense pressure to be vigilant on issues such as using and selling drugs, bullying, concealed weapons, self-harming and sexual assault.

"I agree it feels like a privacy intrusion but, in my experience, the school is not concerned with, nor monitoring, normal toilet activities.

"We would be more concerned if they were ignorant to some of the bigger challenges our teenage girls face today.”