'Shambles': Fears school could scrap board of governors

Fears have arisen after the Evolution Trust said they are looking to review their governance structure. - Credit: Lynsey Holzer / Archant

Bosses of an embattled school say they are reviewing how their governance board is structured following months of uncertainty around its future.

Recently children, who vacated the now closed Angel Road Junior school site, have started attending a neighbouring school or are being taught in temporary classrooms.

Now Evolution Academy Trust which runs the school, as well as 11 others, is reviewing their governance structure.

However the Trust says it wants to involve parents in the proposed changes.

Angel Road Junior School in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Sadie Marie, 35, whose daughter attends Angel Road Infant school, said: "It's just a shambles.

"Nothing seems straightforward - they know the junior school is shut.

"My poor son is having to be sent to another school. I just think everything is going down-hill.

"I think they should be selecting a whole new trust rather than getting rid of the school governors.

"Because what they have currently isn't working."

Lynsey Holzer, chief executive of Evolution Academy Trust and interim chief executive of Diversa Multi Academy Trust. Picture: Lynsey Holzer - Credit: Lynsey Holzer

Lynsey Holzer, chief executive of Evolution Academy Trust, said: "We are currently reviewing governance structures across the trust as part of an ongoing process to ensure they are effective.

"We are fully committed, as a trust, to ensure that there is a local governance board representing each school which provides support and challenge.

"The make-up of these boards will change depending on the needs of the school.

"We are fully committed as a trust to ensuring parent voice is represented at each school and we hear the voices of parents and the community at school and trust level."

Gary Champion, city councillor for Sewell Ward. - Credit: Gary Champion

Gary Champion, Green party councillor and an ex-teacher, said: "It has come to my attention that the Evolution Trust are looking to review their governance structure.

"This has raised questions for me around how parents are going to have a substantial say about the institution their children go to in the future.

"Any public organisation, whether it's a council or a school, need to be upholding principles of being in public office.

"As an ex-teacher, and someone who has also been a school governor, I'm passionate we need to be up-holding these pieces of governance."