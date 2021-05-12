News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Education

All students to return to UEA campus from May 17

Simon Parkin

Published: 9:23 AM May 12, 2021   
Students at UEA

All students will return to the University of East Anglia campus in Norwich. - Credit: UEA

All students are to be finally allowed to return to the UEA campus for face-to-face teaching next week.

The remaining students who have spent months remote learning online can return for in-person teaching from May 17. 

The move was announced by Boris Johnson as part of Step 3 of the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown.

The returning students are being asked to take a Covid test at least one day before travelling back to term-time accommodation to limit the spread of any infections. The UEA has seen two positive Covid cases in the past seven days. 

The UEA said: “The health and wellbeing of our students and staff is of the highest priority, and the university is continuing to follow all advice given by the Government.”

Students began to return from March 8 but the delayed return for many has prompted anger.

The University and College Union (UCU), which represents university staff, said the May 17 return made little sense as most lessons will have already finished.

Norwich News

