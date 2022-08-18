A Level results 2022: All the results from Norwich schools

For the first time in three years, A-level students are collecting their results having sat exams.

The past two cohorts have seen their results set on teacher assessments and coursework, with Covid preventing traditional exam settings.

Usual service resumed this year, with students sitting exams for the first time in their academic careers - having completed their GCSEs during the pandemic.

Nationally, grades received by students are down on the past two years - but remain higher than pre-Covid levels.

Students will be anxiously opening their envelopes and learning what their next steps in life will be - whether that is university, apprenticeships or entering the workplace for the first time.

- This live list of results from schools in Norfolk and Waveney will be updated as results come in to us, appearing alphabetically.

City of Norwich School

% of A* to C grades: (none supplied in 2021)

City College Norwich/Paston College/Easton College

% of A* to C grades: (none supplied in 2021)

Hellesdon High School

% of A* to C grades: (none supplied in 2021)

INTO University of East Anglia

% of A* to C: 98.9pc (95.7pc in 2021)

Sam Payne, A Levels programme manager, said: "I would like to say a huge congratulations to all of the A-level students for their outstanding results.

"Their determination to succeed despite the challenges of the past two years has enabled them to achieve their goals.

"We are immensely proud of each and every one of them."

Jane Austen College, Norwich

% A* to C grades: (84pc in 2021)

Langley School

% of A* to C grades: (94pc in 2021)

Norwich High School for Girls

% of A* to C grades: 99 (none supplied in 2021)

Alison Sefton, headteacher, said: "Well done to all our students on their A Level results. There are some outstanding results and we are delighted for all our students that they have secured the grades they need to move on to their chosen field of study and next steps.

"I am so impressed with the numerous and various courses they have chosen at university.

"From medicine, languages and classics to illustration, teaching and engineering, almost everyone has achieved their first choice and I wish them well.

"I must also say a huge thank you to all the staff who have worked with our students over the last two years, surrounded by such uncertainty in terms of public examinations."

Norwich School

% of A* to C grades: 95.27pc (none supplied in 2021)

Headteacher Steffan Griffiths added: "We are thrilled that today's results show how effectively our leavers have responded to the unique challenges they have faced.

"They have shown a vibrancy of approach in everything they have done and I am delighted that they have now complemented their strong contribution to the all-round life of the school which excellent academic results, which are testament to a concerted spell of hard work by pupils, supported by caring families at home and the committed expertise of teachers in school.

"It is terrific to see such collaboration appropriately rewarded and I offer congratulations to all involved.

Notre Dame High School

% of A* to C grades: (none supplied in 2021)

Open Academy Norwich

% of A* to C grades: 64pc (none supplied in 2021)

Principal Jon Ford said: "The Open Academy community has once again worked incredibly hard to ensure that our students were able to do their best in these, their first ever external examinations, having missed out on the GCSE exam experience due to the pandemic.

"These results are up there with the highest we have achieved previously and I am particularly pleased that so many of the students are off to their first choice of next step - be it in education, training or work."

The academy also had a 100pc pass rate for BTECs.

Ormiston Victory Academy, Costessey

% of A* to C grades: (none supplied in 2021)

Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form College, Norwich

% of A* to C grades: 87pc (84pc in 2021)

Principal Chris Jennings said: "I am delighted for all of our students.

"Both staff and students have worked incredibly hard to ensure no opportunities have been missed and today's results are a testament of that hard work and dedication - I am extremely proud."

Half of the college's pupils achieved A* or A grades and nine will be going on to study at Oxbridge universities.

Sprowston Community Academy

% of A* to C grades: (none supplied in 2021)

Taverham High School

% of A* to C grades: (none supplied in 2021)

Thorpe St Andrew Sixth Form

No results provided for 2022 or 2021.

Principal Penny Bignell said: "The Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form community are incredibly proud of our students.

"They have endured much over the last two years and have faced all challenges with resilience, perseverance and determination.

"I wish to congratulate the students for such a great set of results and wish them the very best for their future and for the vast majority who have successfully gained their first choice of university or apprenticeship.

"I would like to thank the staff and families fo supporting the young people to their very best to achieve success."

University Technical College Norfolk (UTCN)

% of A* to C grades: (none supplied in 2021)

Wymondham College

% of A* to C grades: none supplied (none supplied in 2021)

Zoe Fisher, principal, said: "Congratulations to our year 13 students for achieving an excellent set of A-level results - 33pc of grades were awarded A* or A and 47 students secured three or more A*/A grades.

"It has been a challenging time and our amazing students continue to flourish in and beyond the classroom.

"We wish our departing cohort future happiness and fulfilment and we are delighted that so many will now move onto their first-choice destination."

Wymondham High Academy

% of A* to C grades: (none supplied in 2021)