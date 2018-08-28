Get into the festive spirit and raise money for a great cause at our Carols for Christmas service

The EDP and Evening News Carols for Christmas service at St Peter Mancroft Church, Norwich. Picture: James Bass (C)James Bass 2016

The countdown to Christmas has begun and all our readers are invited to our special carol service to get into the festive spirit.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The EDP and Evening News Carols for Christmas service at St Peter Mancroft Church, Norwich. Picture: James Bass The EDP and Evening News Carols for Christmas service at St Peter Mancroft Church, Norwich. Picture: James Bass

This year, the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News Carols for Christmas service will take place at St Peter Mancroft Church, Norwich, on Tuesday, December 11.

The stunning medieval church will serve as the perfect backdrop for the service, which will be filled with Christmas cheer to raise funds for a worthy cause.

Proceeds from the service will go towards Norwich-based charity The Hamlet Centre, which provides recreational, educational and social opportunities for children and adults with profound disabilities and complex health needs.

EDP and Norwich Evening News editor David Powles said: “Our Christmas service is one of my highlights of the festive period and the perfect way to get in the mood and be reminded what it’s all about. With the added bonus of raising money for a great cause too.

The EDP and Evening News Carols for Christmas service at St Peter Mancroft Church, Norwich. Picture: James Bass The EDP and Evening News Carols for Christmas service at St Peter Mancroft Church, Norwich. Picture: James Bass

“Tickets sell very fast, so I would urge people not to hang around and to snap them up now.”

The Hamlet Centre supports more than 500 families, children and adults each year at their two centres in Norwich, at Ella Road and Johnson Place.

Established in 1972, the charity has evolved from its beginnings as a toy library into a charity offering a range of services for children and adults from birth.

They help to promote integration and inclusion by breaking down barriers that often exist for people with disabilities.

The EDP and Evening News Carols for Christmas service at St Peter Mancroft Church, Norwich. Picture: Simon Finlay The EDP and Evening News Carols for Christmas service at St Peter Mancroft Church, Norwich. Picture: Simon Finlay

Doors will open at 6pm with the service scheduled to start at 7pm.

Tickets cost £5 and can be booked by calling 01603 772174 or online at www.edp24.co.uk/carols.

You can also send a cheque, made payable to Archant Community Media Limited, to EDP and Norwich Evening News Carols for Christmas, Front Office, Prospect House, Rouen Road, Norwich, NR1 1RE. Please include a stamped addressed envelope as well as your name, address and telephone number or email address.

Tickets can also be bought in person at the front office of the EDP and Evening News head office in Rouen Road, Norwich.

For more information about The Hamlet Centre, visit: thehamletcharity.org.uk