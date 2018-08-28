Search

Ed Sheeran is in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:12 06 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:32 06 December 2018

Ed Sheeran speaking to Access Creative College students from around the country at Epic Studios in Norwich. Photo: Danielle Booden

Ed Sheeran speaking to Access Creative College students from around the country at Epic Studios in Norwich. Photo: Danielle Booden

Danielle Booden

Ed Sheeran is in the city today talking to aspiring musicians.

Access Creative College on Magdalen Street welcomed Ed Sheeran to speak to aspiring musicians today.

One Twitter user said: “Ed Sheeran is currently at Access Creative Norwich! He is on the other side of the wall I’m sitting against! I’m soooo jealous of the people listening to him talk right now.”

When asked what role in the music industry he would play if he weren’t an artist, Ed Sheeran said: “I would be a song writer or session guy, but if I didn’t play music at all I would do something within a label.”

FULL STORY: Ed Sheeran makes surprise visit to students at Access Creative College in Norwich



























