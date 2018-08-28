Ed Sheeran is in Norwich

Ed Sheeran speaking to Access Creative College students from around the country at Epic Studios in Norwich. Photo: Danielle Booden Danielle Booden

Ed Sheeran is in the city today talking to aspiring musicians.

@edsheeran is currently at Access Creative norwich! He is on the other side of the wall I'm sitting against! I'm soooo jealous of the people listening to him talk right now. — edward ball (@sarcasmisthekey) December 6, 2018

Access Creative College on Magdalen Street welcomed Ed Sheeran to speak to aspiring musicians today.

When asked what role in the music industry he would play if he weren’t an artist, Ed Sheeran said: “I would be a song writer or session guy, but if I didn’t play music at all I would do something within a label.”

