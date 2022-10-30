Ed Balls set to hold event at Norwich Cathedral next month

Former Norwich City chairman Ed Balls will be hosting an event at Norwich Cathedral next month - Credit: Steve Adams

Former Norwich City chairman and shadow chancellor Ed Balls is set to chat about his life at an event held at the city's cathedral next month.

Balls will take part in an 'in conversation' event with the Norwich Cathedral master of music, Ashley Grotes, at 7pm on Wednesday, November 9.

The two men will discuss life, music and the famous choral composer Herbert Howells.

Prior to Balls' event starting, Choral Evensong will play at 5.30pm as the cathedral's choir sings music by Mr Howells.

The event is being organised by the Friends of Norwich Cathedral which is an independent charity which aims to support the maintenance and conservation of the cathedral building.

The ex-Labour MP grew up in Bawburgh near Norwich, with his dad's family running a market garden and mother's family running a butcher's shop in the city, before Balls moved to Nottingham aged eight.

He can now be often found presenting Good Morning Britain on ITV.

While Choral Evensong is free, tickets for the Ed Balls event are priced at £20 and can be bought from the Friends of Norwich Cathedral at friends@cathedral.org.uk or by calling 01603 218317.